This Surface Pro 7+ model is $230 off at Best Buy today

The Surface Pro series of laptops are some of the best laptops for general use, given their tablet-like nature and great specs under the hood. They also tend to be relatively expensive, but thankfully Best Buy has one of the better Surface Pro deals right now, discounting the Surface Pro 7+ down to $800 from $1,030. It’s a substantial discount, and a good opportunity to pick up the Surface Pen since one doesn’t come bundled into this deal.

We mention the Surface Pen because the stylus and touchscreen experience on the Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best in the industry. The Surface Pro 7+ is great for note-taking and even design and editing work, and is made even better with the 2736 x 1824 resolution on a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display. It also runs on a relatively powerful 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, so it should be able to handle most tasks thrown at it, although keep in mind there’s no graphics card, so you aren’t going to be doing much gaming that requires a GPU.

Beyond that, the other internal specs are also good, such as the 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for general-use laptops. There’s also 128GB of internal storage, which is on the lower side, so you might consider picking up one of the external hard drive deals to supplement that if you think you’ll be storing more than documents and apps. This deal also comes bundled with a black Type Cover, so you’re good to go with everything you need to get typing right out of the box. The Surface Pro 7+ is loaded up with Windows 11, and if that isn’t enough, this deal also includes a one-month trial of Microsoft 365 and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Surface Pro 7+ does its job well in that it’s a great general laptop that is excellent for students, especially given the current discount at Best Buy bringing it down to $800 from $1,030. That being said, if this deal isn’t really scratching that itch for a new computer, we do have some other student laptop deals for you to look at or general laptop deals if you don’t want something specifically targeted to students.

