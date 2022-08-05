 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals and student laptop deals from different retailers, so it will be tough to determine what to purchase with your hard-earned money. Here’s a suggestion — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is available from Best Buy for just $600 after a $330 discount to the 2-in-1 laptop’s original price of $930. The Surface Pro line of devices is popular for both work and school, so we’re not sure how long this offer will be available.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

You’ll enjoy the benefits of both laptops and tablets if you go for 2-in-1 laptop deals like Best Buy’s bargain price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It’s not the latest entry in the Surface Pro line — that’s the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which sits on top of Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops — but this mid-generation refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 remains a viable purchase. Between the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ is the recommended option if you’re on a budget but you don’t want to sacrifice performance. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for multitasking between apps and browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch touchscreen that works great as a tablet, but with the included Type Cover that functions as both a keyboard and protection for the display, you can transform it into a laptop. The 2-in-1 device runs on Windows 11, so you won’t have any trouble adjusting if you’re coming from a traditional Windows-based laptop, and it comes with a 128GB SSD that provides ample storage for your software and documents.

Surface Pro deals always draw a lot of attention from shoppers, and we think Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ won’t be an exception. With the retailer bringing the device’s price down by $330 to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $930, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

The 64 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Rosamund Pike holds a cup of coffee in front of a wall of photos.

The best shows on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus stands in front of a misty backdrop in a scene from The Sandman.

I Love My Dad review: Patton Oswalt in a catfish cringe comedy

Patton Oswalt looks at James Morosini in a car in I Love My Dad.

Why Amazon acquiring iRobot will make Roombas even better

The iRobot app overlaid on a Roomba.

How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive

A big red digimon in a school.

YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more

The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.

YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on

YouTube TV on Apple TV.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of August 5

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The 66 best movies on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Fusion guide and all partner combinations

A big purple monster saying interlink.

Freedom Planet 2 makes the leap to consoles next summer

freedom planet 2 console release date summer 2023

How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro and their case.