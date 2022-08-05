Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time

There’s no shortage of laptop deals and student laptop deals from different retailers, so it will be tough to determine what to purchase with your hard-earned money. Here’s a suggestion — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is available from Best Buy for just $600 after a $330 discount to the 2-in-1 laptop’s original price of $930. The Surface Pro line of devices is popular for both work and school, so we’re not sure how long this offer will be available.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

You’ll enjoy the benefits of both laptops and tablets if you go for 2-in-1 laptop deals like Best Buy’s bargain price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It’s not the latest entry in the Surface Pro line — that’s the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which sits on top of Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops — but this mid-generation refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 remains a viable purchase. Between the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ is the recommended option if you’re on a budget but you don’t want to sacrifice performance. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for multitasking between apps and browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch touchscreen that works great as a tablet, but with the included Type Cover that functions as both a keyboard and protection for the display, you can transform it into a laptop. The 2-in-1 device runs on Windows 11, so you won’t have any trouble adjusting if you’re coming from a traditional Windows-based laptop, and it comes with a 128GB SSD that provides ample storage for your software and documents.

Surface Pro deals always draw a lot of attention from shoppers, and we think Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ won’t be an exception. With the retailer bringing the device’s price down by $330 to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $930, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations