Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is $230 off at Best Buy

Microsoft’s infamous and celebrated Surface Pro 7+ is getting a nice discount today as part of Best Buy’s laptop deals. These convertible devices are excellent as both laptops and tablets, giving you an ideal balance of portability and productivity. At Best Buy, you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included Type Cover for only $800, a massive $230 discount on the regular price of $1,030. This is a fantastic price for this package and a must-buy if you’ve been looking at Surface Pros deals for a while. The hybrid laptop and tablet is great for students and professionals on the go.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, we praised it for delivering a “solid 2-in-1 experience.” The Surface Pro 7+ is a solid upgrade, giving it a substantial bump in performance from previous generations while maintaining the excellent form factor and usability that the Surface line is known for. The star of the show is the sharp 3:2 12.3-inch panel at the front, which has a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. That means spectacular detail, whether you’re browsing the web or viewing content. It also has excellent viewing angles and tons of brightness, so you can use it in any lighting conditions. In addition, touch input is snappy and responsive, especially if you pair it with a Surface Pen.

Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7+ is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, which should be enough for general productivity tasks, spreadsheets, and multitasking with the tall display. The full version of Windows 11 Home is a huge plus that puts this over other tablets with iOS and Android, giving you access to the proper desktop versions of common software like Microsoft Excel and Adobe Photoshop. It also comes with the Type Cover, which provides a great typing experience without adding bulk to the device.

The Surface Pro 7+ is powerful, sleek, and incredibly intuitive. Right now, you can get it with an included Type Cover at Best Buy for just $800, a huge $230 off the standard price tag of $1,030. So supercharge your on-the-go productivity today by picking up this 2-in-1. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can — there’s no telling when this deal expires!

