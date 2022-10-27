 Skip to main content
Get the Black Friday price on the Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy today

John Alexander
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard

It’s a trend we’re seeing every day: Black Friday sales are starting. Recently, Best Buy has joined the trend, with some Surface Pro deals raising our eyebrows. For now, we want to highlight the $330 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a black type cover, down to $600 from the usual price of $930. Best Buy warns that all items part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals are available in limited quantities and doesn’t recommend waiting until Black Friday itself. In other words, shop now.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ picks up where the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 left off, giving it significant hardware updates from the base model. That’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage alongside an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, perfect for both professional and personal use. You’ll also be pleased that it has both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it backward compatible with older devices while still being forward-thinking.

As with all laptop deals, and especially 2-in-1s, you’ll want to check the screen carefully. In this case, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with QHD (2736 x 1824) resolution. The screen is in a 3:2 aspect ratio to give it more height than a typical laptop. If you happen to own one of the best styluses (the Microsoft Surface pen is highly recommended) the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ can quickly become one of your favorite artistic tools or digital notepad.

But what if you’re looking for a laptop for videoconferencing? The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has front- and rear-facing HD cameras, giving you just as much flexibility as you have on your phone. The front camera is a 5-megapixel, 1080p camera while the back camera is 8MP with autofocus, giving you more versatility. Finally, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has dual far-field studio mics if you don’t have the best headset by your side already.

If this is the 2-in-1 laptop you’ve had your eyes on, or you’ve just been wanting to try something new, be sure to buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with black type cover while supplies last. Again, that’s a price cut of $330, taking the total down to a round $600 from the usual $930 cost.

