Today's Best Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially launched, so other retailers like Best Buy are trying to catch shoppers’ attention with deals like this $230 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover. With this Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal, the 2-in-1 laptop is yours for just $700, compared to its original price of $930.

This Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover may prove to be one of the most popular offers from Best Buy during Amazon’s Prime Day. However, you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the discount because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

If you can’t decide between going for Prime Day tablet deals and Prime Day laptop deals, you can get the best of both worlds by purchasing this Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover. Its successor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops and a worthy opponent to Apple’s iPad Pro, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains a viable purchase, especially with this Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal from Best Buy.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which will let you multitask between apps without any hint of slowdowns. The device comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 pre-installed so that you can already start using it as soon as you boot it up. This Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal will let you switch from a tablet with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display into a laptop after attaching the included Type Cover, which doubles as a keyboard and as protection for the screen when it’s closed, and adjusting its kickstand to your preferred viewing angle. You’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need through the device’s USB-A and USB-C ports, in addition to a headphone jack, and you don’t have to stay tethered to a wall outlet all the time as Microsoft promises up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with a Fast Charging feature.

In case you’re wondering, the differences between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 include the ability to upgrade the SSD storage, the jump to Intel’s 11th-generation processors, and a longer battery life. They look very similar on the outside, but with these upgrades, you’ll want to buy this Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal for the refresh of the 2-in-1 device. It may not be the latest release in Microsoft’s Surface Pro line, but for a 2-in-1 laptop that’s both fast and reliable, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in the unofficial Best Buy Prime Day sale.

