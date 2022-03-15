Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is $180 OFF at Best Buy

We’ve spotted one of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals going on right now with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover down to just $750 at Best Buy, saving you $180 on the usual price. A particular highlight if you’re looking for the best student laptop deals, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to the wonders of a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for less. Alternatively, check out the other great laptop deals we’ve spotted if you’re keen to try something different.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is well worth your time. We’re so keen on it, we’ve looked at the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7 so you know what the difference is. We’ve gone deeper still and checked out the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7. To narrow it down, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is tempting. It offers an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage so it has all you need for multitasking while on the move.

The standout feature though is its 12.3-inch touchscreen. It means you can use the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover as a full laptop with a keyboard (thanks to the Type Cover) before switching over to using it as an extra-portable tablet. Whether you want to use it as a docked workstation or as a digital canvas to sketch designs on, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is capable of doing it all. In addition, it’s great for other productivity tasks thanks to its front and rear-facing cameras that work with studio mics to ensure crystal-clear video calls. Recharging is speedy, too, thanks to Fast Charge support, plus you get up to 15 hours of battery life, ensuring you can work all day. Weighing just 1.7 pounds also means the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is a great portable device.

Normally priced at $930, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is down to just $750 at Best Buy right now. As with all great offers, we can’t guarantee how long it will stick around for at this price so if you’re keen to enjoy its many benefits, buy it now while stocks last.

