Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microsoft just announced details about the new Surface Pro 8 today, and retailers are responding with deep discounts on the Surface Pro 7. Among some already fabulous Surface Pro deals, Surface laptop deals, and student laptop deals, we’re seeing a discount of $200 off the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen at Best Buy. It’s down to a paltry $700, a huge drop from its regular price of $900. This is a perfect time to grab this deal — don’t let it get away.

With the Surface Pro 7, you’ll experience the pleasure of a touchscreen with the power of something approaching a laptop, especially if you accessorize with a Type Cover (not included). Increasingly, we’re seeing powerful tablets like this one being used as 2-in-1 laptops and take on many of the daily duties of laptops at home, at work, and in between. While it might not have the heft of a laptop or all the bells and whistles, the Surface Pro 7 has a speedy processor, a big hard drive, a fantastic screen, PixelSense display, USB-C connection, and is fantastically portable.

Like the very best laptops, the Surface Pro 7’s power comes from an Intel Core i5 processor, which gives this tablet a launch pad from which you can initiate all kinds of multitasking, whether you need to run several programs at once or like to keep a million tabs open at the same time. Backing it up is an impressive 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storage. These specs are more than decent for a laptop and remarkable for a tablet. This edition of the Surface Pro 7 saw the addition of a USB-C connection (adding to its USB-A port), so all your file transfers, not to mention its charging, can be lightning fast. And the battery boasts 10.5 hours of use per full charge.

As with all our favorite tablets, the touchscreen on the Surface Pro 7 is both responsive and effective. You’ll love working and playing on the Surface Pro 7, whether you’re creating presentations, browsing the web, or streaming. The screen looks great, too, adding to its versatility. You can be pouring over numbers or building a deck one minute and then relaxing with Netflix on the couch the next. It’s fantastic on Zoom and other video calls, and if you add a Surface Pen, you’ve got a serious creative hub as well. This tablet has it all, and with the new Surface Pro 8 coming down the line, you can get it cheaper than ever!

More laptop deals

Microsoft makes a fantastic range of tablets and laptops, but if you want to see what else is out there, browse our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations