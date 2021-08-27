Back-to-school sales are really heating up, and we’ve found some special ones in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals and student laptop deals. And right this moment at Best Buy, you can get an astounding $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It’s down to $999, from its original price of $1,329 — that is a giant discount of 25%. Don’t miss out on a chance to score one of the best Microsoft 2-in-1 laptops, at a huge discount.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect computer to carry around campus, or just from your home office to the kitchen, the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 experience. When we examined the Surface Pro 7, our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. When you add a type cover to the Surface Pro 7, those features make it a potential replacement for a laptop for everyday tasks. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet (for much less money than an iPad) that can supplement or even replace your laptop, consider the Surface Pro 7. Especially at this price.

Going inside this impressive machine, you have some real power, namely a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating presentations — using powerful design software with Windows 10, which is included (and can be upgraded to Windows 11) — as it is for kicking back in bed to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. The audio is fantastic as well — featuring enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound.

And with video calls being such a huge part of school, work, and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides.

Another standout feature of the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Like the best 2-in-1 machines, the touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier and adds a tactile element but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content. What else do you need?

