If you need to upgrade into a new device for daily use, you’re likely torn between the reliable performance that you can get from laptop deals and the portability offered by tablet deals. Fortunately, with Microsoft’s Surface line, you don’t need to choose. Best Buy is a good source for Surface Pro deals if you’re interested, such as this $$360 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover that reduces the bundle’s price to $599, from its original price of $959.

The primary form of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a tablet, featuring a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution that displays documents, images, and videos with crisp clarity and vibrant colors. The screen also automatically adjusts its brightness to the lighting conditions of your surroundings, so you won’t have trouble using the device wherever you are.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 into a laptop is its Type Cover, which offers a full keyboard in addition to protecting the device’s screen when it’s closed. The keys have 1.3mm of travel and are in a comfortable layout, so it’s not a chore to use it with the device. To further add to the functions of the Surface Pro 7 as a laptop, you have the choice of buying additional accessories such as the Surface Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse.

Whether you’re using it as a tablet or laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powerful enough to keep up with all your daily tasks with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 device also offers 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for all your important files.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a tablet and laptop rolled into one, so you can enjoy the benefits of both form factors. You don’t have to pay full price for the 2-in-1 device and its Type Cover though, because you can avail yourself of a $360 discount from Best Buy that brings the bundle’s price down to $599 from its original price of $959. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you want to enjoy significant savings on the Microsoft Surface Pro7 with Type Cover, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

