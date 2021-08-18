  1. Deals
Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is practically free at Best Buy today

By
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

Laptop deals are always in demand, including student laptop deals as the new school year is fast approaching. Parents who are planning to buy their children a new laptop might want to go with Surface Pro deals, particularly Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The 2-in-1 device’s price has been slashed by $360, bringing it down to just $599 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, first and foremost, is an excellent tablet, with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that adjusts to your environment’s lighting conditions and a battery that promises up to 10.5 hours of usage on a single charge. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, for snappy performance while using productivity apps for schoolwork, and it’s equipped with a 128GB SSD for ample storage for important files and essential software.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is the Type Cover, which makes it good enough to appear in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 option. The detachable keyboard doubles as protection for the device’s display, and you can also invest in a Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse to further expand the Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s capabilities.

Students will love doing their schoolwork on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which they can also use for their rest and recreation. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is available from Best Buy with a $360 discount to its original price of $959, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $599. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so you might want to secure one for your child before the deal is gone, possibly for good. Click that Buy Now button for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has the makings of a perfect device for students, but if you’re not yet sold on it, there are other Surface Pro products for you to consider. There are other models being offered with discounts by different retailers, and to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$690 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$800 $1,000
Want the latest, greatest Surface Pro tablet and don't need the keyboard bundle? This is the best price we've seen on the new Surface Pro X with a gorgeous 13-inch touch display.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,649 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
