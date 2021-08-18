Laptop deals are always in demand, including student laptop deals as the new school year is fast approaching. Parents who are planning to buy their children a new laptop might want to go with Surface Pro deals, particularly Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The 2-in-1 device’s price has been slashed by $360, bringing it down to just $599 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, first and foremost, is an excellent tablet, with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that adjusts to your environment’s lighting conditions and a battery that promises up to 10.5 hours of usage on a single charge. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, for snappy performance while using productivity apps for schoolwork, and it’s equipped with a 128GB SSD for ample storage for important files and essential software.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is the Type Cover, which makes it good enough to appear in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 option. The detachable keyboard doubles as protection for the device’s display, and you can also invest in a Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse to further expand the Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s capabilities.

Students will love doing their schoolwork on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which they can also use for their rest and recreation. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is available from Best Buy with a $360 discount to its original price of $959, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $599. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so you might want to secure one for your child before the deal is gone, possibly for good. Click that Buy Now button for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has the makings of a perfect device for students, but if you’re not yet sold on it, there are other Surface Pro products for you to consider. There are other models being offered with discounts by different retailers, and to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations