The world of tablets has exploded over the past few years and there’s a wide range of options to choose from, though some are more affordable than others. If you’re a fan of Microsoft tablets, you’ll want to check out these Surface Pro deals, and you’ll really want to head to Best Buy, where you can save $360 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with Black Type Cover. It’s down $599 from its regular price of $959, a huge drop in price. Get it while you can.

The addition of a Type Cover to a Surface Pro 7 really revolutionizes its potential. Day to day, a new tablet can supplement the activities of your laptop, but on its best day, a tablet like the Surface Pro 7 can supplant it completely. In fact, we’re seeing tons of users out there replace their laptops with tablets like these for all their computing tasks. While they might not have the heft of a laptop, or all the features, the Surface Pro 7 has a speedy processor, big hard drive, fantastic screen, PixelSense display, and USB-C port.

For a thin tablet, the Surface Pro 7 has some impressive guts. Its power is derived from a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, which makes this sleek machine run like a sports car. There’s additional support in the form of an impressive 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD hard drive for storage (that would just be fine for a laptop, but it’s huge for a tablet). And Microsoft has added a USB-C connection (it’s got a USB-A, too), making your file transfers and backups as fast as can be, as well as its charging. The Surface Pro 7’s battery lasts for 10.5 hours, more than enough juice for your average workday, which is made so much easier by its clear, bright touchscreen.

A great deal of the fun and practicality of a tablet such as this one is in the responsiveness of that touch screen. This one is frankly amazing for browsing, scrolling, reading, and working. And it makes watching content a breeze. It helps make the Surface Pro 7 a satisfyingly versatile machine, with a clear, bright, accurate screen that allows you to pore over numbers one minute, and relax with Netflix on the couch the next. It’s fantastic on Zoom and other video calls, and the backlit keyboard is hugely helpful, too. Add a Surface Pen to the operation and you’ve got a serious creative hub, as well.

There’s never been a better time to treat yourself and grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with Type Cover, for as low as $599. That’s a significant discount of $360 off its regular price of $959. This deal is pretty unbelievable, so better act quickly before they’re all gone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations