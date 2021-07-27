Whether you’re a student preparing for the new school year or a professional seeking a reliable work companion, you’re likely choosing between laptop deals and tablet deals. Why not enjoy the conveniences of both devices in one package? That’s what you’ll get with a 2-in-1 device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals with a $260 discount to bring its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

Powering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 are the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, making the device capable of smoothly launching and running the latest productivity apps. It also features a storage capacity of 128GB, which is ample space for your software and files, and 1080p HD video webcams for clear images of you whenever you’re in an online class or a virtual meeting. The high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, which automatically adjusts according to the lighting conditions of your environment, will let you appreciate all the details of whatever you’re working on.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet into a laptop is the Type Cover, which serves as both protection for the display and as a keyboard for when you need to type something out. The Type Cover also enables the Instant On feature, which wakes up the device as soon as you open the cover, so it’s always ready to resume working.

You don’t have to choose between a laptop and a tablet, because you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Best Buy is currently selling a bundle that includes the 2-in-1 device and its Type Cover for just $699, down $260 from its original price of $959. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for academic or professional purposes, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

