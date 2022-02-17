  1. Deals
Best Buy drop the new Surface Pro 8 price to $1,000

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 13-inch touchscreen is displayed standing upright..

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8, its flagship 2-in-1 device, is discounted $200 to a sale price of $1,000, an impressive savings from its regular price of $1,200. Whether you’re in the market for some laptop deals, or you prefer the computing form factor of a tablet, this is one of the best Surface Pro deals you’ll come across, especially since the 8 was just recently released. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase, and this is a device we don’t often see a discount on, so click over to Best Buy quickly to claim yours.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a powerful device made for users who call themselves a professional to any extent. It’s packed with power, to say the least, and we even consider it a worthy opponent to the iPad Pro, which is considered by many tablet users to be the most capable pro tablet out there. But the Surface Pro 8 features tons of great features that come together to create a productive and immersive workflow. Beyond the processing power of its 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM you get with this deal are things such as its gorgeous, high-refresh display, which features facial-recognition technology and a high-quality HD webcam, all of which combine to make a great experience for remote workers, collaborators, and anyone else who needs to keep in touch via video chat.

With a lot of options in Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup, it can be difficult to tell which device is the right one for you. Our Surface Pro 8 vs. the new Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Laptop Studio comparisons can point you in the right direction, but some features of the Surface Pro 8 that make it an immediate consideration are its dual front-facing speakers that make binge-watching a treat, Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting an external hard drive or monitor, and up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, which will keep you creating all day.

This rare discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 makes it a must-have device. It’s currently marked down to $1,000 at Best Buy, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $1,200. It isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Best Buy and claim yours now.

