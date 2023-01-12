This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900

If you’re in search of some laptop deals but prefer the form factor of a tablet, one of the best options is the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup, and one of the best Surface Pro deals is taking place at Best Buy today. The retailer has discounted one of the models of the popular tablet an impressive $450, bringing the price down from $1,350 to just $900 right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 with the Surface Pro 8.

Why you should get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a powerful device made for working professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants many of the capabilities of a laptop in the form factor of a tablet. It has been the flagship of the Surface lineup since its launch, and while there is an updated model available in the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Pro 8 still holds up. You can compare the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8, but there is little the Surface Pro 8 is lacking, as it has an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage, as built for this deal.

The display is another thing to love about the Surface Pro 8. It is a 13-inch PexelSense Flow touch display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it a great device to play games on, but an even better choice for content creators. The high refresh rate creates a snappy and responsive interface no matter what you may be creating, and the ergonomics of the device chip in as well, allowing you to mark up, edit, or create at almost any angle. Thunderbolt 4 ports make the Surface Pro 8 even capable of tackling many desktop chores, as the versatile connectivity port allows you to connect it to multiple 4K monitors, or work with larger files on an external hard drive.

This hefty discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 makes it a must-have device. It’s currently marked down to just $900 at Best Buy, which is a $450 savings from its regular price of $1,1,350. It isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Best Buy and claim it while you can.

