Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just got a huge discount for Cyber Monday

Drawing with Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2

While Microsoft isn’t a big contender in the gaming laptop space, they are with work laptops, which are nowhere more evident than its Surface Pro lineup. Of course, they tend to be expensive, but luckily some great early Cyber Monday deals are floating around, like this one from Best Buy discounting the Surface Pro 8 to $700 rather than the usual $1,100

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

What makes the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a great entry in the lineup is that it’s the first legitimate competitor to the Apple iPad Pro. For one thing, it’s a little bit larger, coming in at 13 inches and with a resolution of 2880 x 1920; it’s very pretty and makes graphics work much easier overall. Of course, the larger size also means that it’s a little bit heavier than the iPad Pro, which can be an issue if you’re holding it for long periods. Luckily, the Surface Pro 8 comes with a helpful little kickstand to make it easier to set up on a surface and use hands-free; otherwise, it would have probably lost out to the iPad Pro on that point alone.

As for specs, it’s running a reasonably powerful 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7, a mid-range CPU that should easily handle most productivity tasks and might even let you get away with a bit of casual gaming. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is the bare minimum we want to see on any modern PC, and the 128GB of SSD space might be problematic, so it’s worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals to supplement the internal storage. That said, there are a couple of configurations you can choose from Best Buy, which includes an upgrade to an Intel i7, good if you do a lot of heavy editing work, up to 32GB of RAM, which, again, is excellent if you do stuff like CAD or vector drawings, and up to 1TB of storage.

Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is an excellent alternative to the iPad Pro if you aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem, and while it’s slightly heavier, the kickstand and excellent Pen 2 experience more than makeup for it. You can grab the Surface Pro 8 now at Best Buy for just $700, and while you’re at it, you could check out some Cyber Monday TV deals to hook your Pro up to and use as a bigger monitor.

