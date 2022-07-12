To compete with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, Best Buy has launched its own offers, including a on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. If you take advantage of this Surface Pro 8 Prime Day deal, you’ll only have to pay $900 for 2-in-1 laptop, instead of its sticker price of $1,250.

Unlike most Prime Day laptop deals that involve traditional clamshell laptops, this Surface Pro 8 Prime Day deal offers versatility as the device can function both as a tablet and a laptop. It’s a steal for its reduced price from Best Buy, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to take advantage of this offer because stocks may get depleted if you take too long.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the latest entry in Microsoft’s Surface Pro line of 2-in-1 devices, is among the best 2-in-1 laptops after significant upgrades from its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7 reveals that the newest version of the convertible device features USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 support, smaller display bezels surrounding the 13-inch display, which is an upgrade from the previous 12.3-inch screens, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery that can last up to 16 hours in a single charge, compared to 13.5 hours for the Surface Pro 7+ and 10 hours for the Surface Pro 7. The Surface Signature Keyboard, which comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, enables the transformation between the device’s tablet and laptop forms, and it also comes with a charging slot for the separately sold Surface Slim Pen 2.

Another popular comparison with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is Apple’s iPad Pro. Between the Surface Pro 8 and iPad Pro, the advantages of Microsoft’s device include haptics when using the Surface Slim Pen 2 on its display, a kickstand that props it up when you’re using it on a desk or in laptop mode, and better connectivity with its two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. The Surface Pro 8 also runs on Windows 11, which may feel more familiar for more people as a laptop’s operating system in contrast to Apple’s iPadOS.

Other important features of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 include a built-in 5.0MP front-facing camera for joining online meetings and video calls, dual-front facing speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, and the Windows Hello camera that will allow you to unlock the device through facial recognition. All these are just icing on the cake for this Surface Pro 8 Prime Day deal, which is one of the top Best Buy Prime Day deals that you can shop right now.

