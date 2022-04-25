If you’ve been checking out the Microsoft Surface Pro deals going on at the moment, we’ve just spotted a great offer on the Microsoft Pro 8 to tempt you with. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $936, saving you $164 off the usual price. Hitting the sweet spot by being under $1,000, it’s easily one of the most attractive laptop deals out there right now. If you’re looking to save big while getting great quality, this is the Surface Pro deal for you. Buy it now while stocks last.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, we considered it to be a worthy opponent to the iPad Pro. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. While the latter may be a little low if you plan on storing a lot of files, it’s still more than sufficient for most productivity tasks while on the move. Thanks to having Windows 11, it integrates well with the cloud anyhow with OneDrive storage proving useful if you need more.

As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 design, the highlight here is its 13-inch screen. The PixelSense Flow Display offers a fantastic resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. That means you can enjoy silky-smooth performance no matter how quickly you might be scrolling or what content you may be viewing. Combined with the touchscreen nature of the display, it makes you feel more in control of what’s going on. Alongside that, you also get dual HD cameras with the front-facing camera particularly ideal for video calls. Able to automatically adjust to lighting conditions, it’s ideal for professional scenarios even if you’re outside.

Other features include support for the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the Surface Signature Keyboard for more versatility. Plus, there are Thunderbolt 4 ports so you can easily set up with multiple 4K monitors or even an external GPU if you need to. Finally, Dolby Atmos speakers ensure everything sounds great.

Normally priced at $1,100, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is down to just $936 at Best Buy right now. A huge saving of $164, this is a great time to upgrade to it. Buy it now while the deal is still on.

