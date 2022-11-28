 Skip to main content
It’s still not cheap, but there is a Surface Pro 9 Cyber Monday deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
It’s just been a month since the release of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, so we didn’t think it would appear in this year’s Microsoft Cyber Monday deals. We were wrong though, as Best Buy slashed the price of the device’s 256GB model to $1,400 for the shopping event, for $200 in savings from its original price of $1,600. This may be your only chance to buy a Surface Pro 9 with a discount this year, so don’t waste this opportunity — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is included in Digital Trends’ best tablets as the best Windows tablet, with an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that’s sharp and colorful with Dolby Vision support, and powerful performance from the 12th-generation Intel Evo Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Don’t be confused, though — it also falls under Cyber Monday laptop deals if you purchase the Surface Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the display. In fact, the device is also included in our best laptops as the best 2-in-1 laptop, switching between tablet and laptop mode seamlessly to maximize the capabilities of Windows 11.

Between the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the upgrades in the latest version of the 2-in-1 device are the updated processor that will provide a a significant boost to productivity, and a better display with Auto Color Management and Adaptive Color technologies. Meanwhile, when comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, another popular 2-in-1 laptop, the Surface Pro 9 holds the edge with its inclusion of an integrated kickstand, a more comfortable typing angle with the Surface Type Cover, a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a longer battery life.

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals include a surprise $200 discount for the 256GB model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, so the device is yours for $1,400 instead of $1,600. You’ll have to hurry if you’re planning to avail this offer though, because we’re not sure if it will last through the end of the day. If you make your purchase now, you’ll surely get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 delivered to your doorstep ahead of the holidays.

