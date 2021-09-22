Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The latest Microsoft Surface devices are being announced at Microsoft’s fall Surface event later today , but that just means it’s a perfect time to update or upgrade your computing technology, and everything you need could be in these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, and laptop deals. And if you’re on campus this fall or know someone who is, be sure to check out these student laptop deals as well. Or head to Best Buy, which is having an incredible sale on both the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop Go, discounted by hundreds of dollars. Check it out:

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen with Type Cover — $599, was $959

With high marks from our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover is an incredible offer at just $599. You’ll love its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touch response is incredible. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touch-Screen — $600, was $700

We called the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go a “sensible compromise.” With its superb touchscreen and the power of a laptop, it still has a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and impressive performance. This full-blown laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is stunning. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

