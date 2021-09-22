  1. Deals
Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Go

The latest Microsoft Surface devices are being announced at Microsoft’s fall Surface event later today , but that just means it’s a perfect time to update or upgrade your computing technology, and everything you need could be in these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, and laptop deals. And if you’re on campus this fall or know someone who is, be sure to check out these student laptop deals as well. Or head to Best Buy, which is having an incredible sale on both the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop Go, discounted by hundreds of dollars. Check it out:

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen with Type Cover — $599, was $959

With high marks from our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover is an incredible offer at just $599. You’ll love its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touch response is incredible. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touch-Screen — $600, was $700

We called the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go a “sensible compromise.” With its superb touchscreen and the power of a laptop, it still has a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and impressive performance. This full-blown laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is stunning. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $750
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo Yoga 6 doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream. more
Buy at Best Buy
