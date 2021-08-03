If you’ve got your sights set on tablet deals but you’re also thinking about taking advantage of laptop deals, you won’t have to choose between them if you go with Microsoft’s devices that are available under Surface Pro deals. Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is currently on sale from Staples with a $300 discount, bringing the 2-in-1 device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,300.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of launching and running several apps at the same time for smooth multitasking. Images and videos are crisp and colorful on the device’s 13-inch touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, while its 256GB SSD provides sufficient storage space for your software and files. The Surface Pro X is also equipped with a 5MP front camera and 10MP rear camera, for clear video calls and pictures.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Apple iPad Pro, the advantages of the Surface Pro X include its built-in kickstand, access to Windows apps, and longer battery life at up to 13 hours. You’ll further unlock the potential of the Microsoft device if you invest in the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, which transforms it into a laptop. You’ll be able to freely switch between a tablet and a laptop, depending on which would work better for your task at hand.

For a versatile and powerful companion, you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Pro X. The 2-in-1 device is available from Staples for only $1,000, after a $300 discount to its original price of $1,300. If you think it’s the perfect addition to your arsenal, don’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button, as the deal may end at any time without warning.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a steal with Staples’ discount, but there are more offers for Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices out there if you’d like to take a look. You don’t have to go elsewhere though, as we’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals for your convenience.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations