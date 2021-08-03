  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro X is $300 off at Staples right now – but hurry!

If you’ve got your sights set on tablet deals but you’re also thinking about taking advantage of laptop deals, you won’t have to choose between them if you go with Microsoft’s devices that are available under Surface Pro deals. Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is currently on sale from Staples with a $300 discount, bringing the 2-in-1 device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,300.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of launching and running several apps at the same time for smooth multitasking. Images and videos are crisp and colorful on the device’s 13-inch touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, while its 256GB SSD provides sufficient storage space for your software and files. The Surface Pro X is also equipped with a 5MP front camera and 10MP rear camera, for clear video calls and pictures.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Apple iPad Pro, the advantages of the Surface Pro X include its built-in kickstand, access to Windows apps, and longer battery life at up to 13 hours. You’ll further unlock the potential of the Microsoft device if you invest in the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, which transforms it into a laptop. You’ll be able to freely switch between a tablet and a laptop, depending on which would work better for your task at hand.

For a versatile and powerful companion, you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Pro X. The 2-in-1 device is available from Staples for only $1,000, after a $300 discount to its original price of $1,300. If you think it’s the perfect addition to your arsenal, don’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button, as the deal may end at any time without warning.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a steal with Staples’ discount, but there are more offers for Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices out there if you’d like to take a look. You don’t have to go elsewhere though, as we’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals for your convenience.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$650 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,699 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,395 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$799 $1,029
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Buy at Best Buy

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$629 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
