We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro X is at Staples right now

By

Unfortunately, the Prime Day deals and festivities are behind us. There were some incredible prices on laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 computers, like Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. The good news is that there are still a few Surface Pro deals floating around. What’s more, thanks to select retailers, you may be in for a treat.

Right now, Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for 20% off, which brings the final price to $800 plus free shipping or free in-store pickup. That’s an awesome deal for Microsoft’s flagship system.

The Surface Pro X features a 3GHz processor, Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. Also part of the deal is Windows 10 S, which is just Windows 10 running in a limited mode — you can opt out at any time. The 13-inch touchscreen display is running at a resolution of 2880 x 1920, offering beautiful and vibrant visuals. While it doesn’t come with a keyboard, you can pair it with either the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard or the Surface Slim Pen to customize your configuration. The keyboard turns it into a 2-in-1 or laptop-style device, while the stylus allows you to take notes, draw, and much more.

Wireless connectivity includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing with wireless peripherals, like the wireless keyboard shown in the image above. In our Surface Pro X vs Surface Pro 7 head-to-head review, Mark Coppock noted that the Pro X has better battery life, but people may opt for the Surface 7 because it’s cheaper. With Staples’ deal, however, it puts the Pro X and Pro 7 on equal footing, making the Pro X the definite winner.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $800, which is 20% or $200 off the full price of $1,000. That’s a great deal, especially when you factor in the free shipping. We’re not sure how long the deal will be available, so if you’re interested, at all, you’ll want to act soon.

More tablet deals available right now

Interested in another type of tablet? Not sold on the Microsoft Surface Pro X just yet? We gathered up all of the best deals that are live right now. See below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$522 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (32GB)

$170 $180
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$528 $650
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon
