Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Unfortunately, the Prime Day deals and festivities are behind us. There were some incredible prices on laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 computers, like Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. The good news is that there are still a few Surface Pro deals floating around. What’s more, thanks to select retailers, you may be in for a treat.

Right now, Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for 20% off, which brings the final price to $800 plus free shipping or free in-store pickup. That’s an awesome deal for Microsoft’s flagship system.

The Surface Pro X features a 3GHz processor, Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. Also part of the deal is Windows 10 S, which is just Windows 10 running in a limited mode — you can opt out at any time. The 13-inch touchscreen display is running at a resolution of 2880 x 1920, offering beautiful and vibrant visuals. While it doesn’t come with a keyboard, you can pair it with either the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard or the Surface Slim Pen to customize your configuration. The keyboard turns it into a 2-in-1 or laptop-style device, while the stylus allows you to take notes, draw, and much more.

Wireless connectivity includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing with wireless peripherals, like the wireless keyboard shown in the image above. In our Surface Pro X vs Surface Pro 7 head-to-head review, Mark Coppock noted that the Pro X has better battery life, but people may opt for the Surface 7 because it’s cheaper. With Staples’ deal, however, it puts the Pro X and Pro 7 on equal footing, making the Pro X the definite winner.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $800, which is 20% or $200 off the full price of $1,000. That’s a great deal, especially when you factor in the free shipping. We’re not sure how long the deal will be available, so if you’re interested, at all, you’ll want to act soon.

More tablet deals available right now

Interested in another type of tablet? Not sold on the Microsoft Surface Pro X just yet? We gathered up all of the best deals that are live right now. See below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations