If you’re having trouble deciding between tablet deals and laptop deals, you should know that you can get the best of both worlds if you take advantage of Surface Pro deals to buy a 2-in-1 device by Microsoft. With a 2-in-1 device, you can enjoy the portability that you can get from tablets and the performance that you can get from laptops. If you’re interested, you should take a look at this offer from Staples for the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which slashes its price by $300 to bring it down to $1,000, from its original price of $1,300.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which combine to make a machine that’s capable of running several productivity apps at once without slowing down or crashing. The device features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, for a crisp colors and superb clarity on whatever’s on the display, but it’s surprisingly thin and light at 0.28 inches and 1.7 pounds, which makes the device very easy to carry around.

To transform the Microsoft Surface Pro X from a tablet into a laptop, you’ll also need to purchase the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, which doubles as a protective cover for the device’s display. The extra cost is worth it, as you’ll be able to unlock the full potential of the 2-in-1 device with this accessory. Meanwhile, Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of normal use on the Surface Pro X, so you have a lot of time to work on the device before you need to find an outlet for charging.

Whether you’re a student who’s juggling several tasks at once or a professional who’s looking to beat tight deadlines, the Microsoft Surface Pro X won’t let you down. The 2-in-1 device, which can function as both a tablet and a laptop, is available from Staples with a $300 discount, lowering its price to $1,000 from its original price of $1,300. There’s no telling how long stocks of the Microsoft Surface Pro X will last though, so if you want the 2-in-1 device in your hands as soon as possible without paying full price for it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

