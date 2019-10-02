Amazon drops up to $400 off these Microsoft Surface series 2-in-1 laptops

Microsoft’s annual Surface hardware event is here, but the leaks already came out about the new 2-in-1 laptops. While many Microsoft followers are excited for the Surface Pro 7, there are still those who prefer the previous laptop models because of its proven quality and performance. If you’re one of them, we’ve found great laptop deals on the Microsoft Surface series at Amazon you should check out.

The new Microsoft Surface Go (8GB RAM, 128GB) is discounted by $74, so you can get it for only $475 instead of $549, while this Microsoft Surface Pro 5th Gen (48 RAM, 128GB) is reduced by a whopping $400, dropping to only $599. Also, the stock is limited on these laptops, so order yours now while it’s available.

New Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch 8GB RAM, 128GB — 13% off

The Surface Go is a portable gadget that you can operate as a tablet or convert into a laptop, depending on your needs. It presents a 10-inch high-resolution PixelSense Display with a touchscreen panel, capable of working with a Surface Pen. You can also add a detachable cover that can be folded and work as a full keyboard to unlock its laptop potential. However, the Surface Pen and type cover are sold separately, so you need to purchase one if you want to utilize all the laptop functions.

You can bring the Microsoft Surface Go with you anywhere, thanks to its compact and slim-built design. It usually retails at $549, but Amazon cuts $74 off its price, making it even more affordable at only $475.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch (5th Gen) 4GB RAM, 128GB — 40% off

If a slightly bigger display is all you need, then the Microsoft Surface Pro is the more suitable option for you. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Screen with a stunning 2,736 x 1,824 resolution, great for watching all your favorite movies and TV series. The Intel Iris and HD graphics also add to the device’s overall performance, so you can run some games, though not in the highest settings.

The Surface Pro offers total mobility with its ultra-light built, enabling you to be more productive even when on the go. It is powered by an all-day battery capacity with up to 50% more battery life than the Surface Pro 4. You can also personalize this gadget with a choice of different colors on its accessories such as the Surface Pro Signature cover, Arc mouse, and the Surface Pen. Get it now for only $599 instead of $999, and save $400.

