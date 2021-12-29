When building a new computer and tallying up the total cost of all your parts, you may forget to factor in the cost of the operating system. A new copy can be pretty costly. The same is true if you don’t have a free upgrade to Windows 11 and you want the latest version. If you want an older version, well, let’s just say the prices have not come down as much as one would hope. But there is an alternative, thanks to Mr Key Shop.

Right now, you can grab a key for Microsoft Windows, from Windows 11 down to Windows 7, for half off or more. There are some awesome deals available, and you can read more about them below! It’s the best way to score a legitimate and discounted product key for Microsoft Windows. So, if you’re looking to buy Windows 11 the latest version, or even buy Windows Server, be sure to browse these deals!

Why Mr Key Shop?

Who doesn’t want to get Windows deals? There are a lot of product-key sellers out there with questionable origins, but Mr Key Shop is not one of them. Not only is it a reputable destination, offering a 100% customer warranty, but also it has a 5-star rating on Trust Pilot. Many customers have praised Mr Key Shop’s prompt and reliable service, and thousands are satisfied with their purchase(s).

After purchasing a license, in few seconds, you’ll receive a download link to your software with complete instructions on how to acquire, install, and activate Windows. You’ll also receive an invoice as proof of purchase, and you can reach out to the free, top-notch, and English-speaking customer service at any time. All licenses are perpetual, which means they’re bound to a Microsoft Account after activation, and you can use them again if you need to format or replace hardware. In addition to Microsoft Windows operating system keys, Mr Key Shop offers the Microsoft Office Suite for Windows 10 and Windows 11 — which is also on sale. You can also get Windows 10 deals, if you’re looking for a suitable Windows 10 discount.

Mr Key Shop has been operating in the IT market for over 18 years, with over 350k customers served by its team of experts. It is among the digital market leaders in the global software retail segment. They work hard to provide efficiency, professional service and protect the environment. Mr Key Shop’s business model is 100% digitized and products are delivered only via email to reduce pollution and packaging waste. Mr Key Shop is a 100% Eco-Friendly company!

As part of the Mr Key Shop sale, here are some of the best deals available:

If you’re looking to get operating systems deals, or a great Windows discount, MrKeyShop is the place to go.

Microsoft Windows 11 Home 64-bit product key — up to 50% off

Ready to update or install the latest version of Windows? Grab the Windows 11 Home product key from Mr Key Shop and you can install it right away.

Windows 11 delivers a complete overhaul in both the visual experience and features. Integration with Xbox Game Pass services means you get better gaming support, as well. If you’re not into gaming, you’ll get cutting-edge entertainment, content creation, and professional support. What’s more, security is better than ever thanks to the utilization of modern TPM chips in the latest motherboards.

These Microsoft Windows discounts won’t last

From Enterprise to Home versions, Mr Key Shop has nearly all potential Windows options on sale, including product keys for Windows Server which is ideal for medium-to-large companies.

For companies and teams looking to get Windows Server deals, MrKeyShop is offering a host of Windows Server discount opportunities.

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a Windows license, new or old, now’s a perfect time! Take advantage while these deals are live because they won’t be available for long. It’s also a great opportunity to gift family, friends, or colleagues a licensed copy of Windows if you know someone who needs it!

