Xbox Elite Series 2 controller just got a $40 price cut at GameStop

Elite-level gamers don’t mess around with their gaming hardware, and a great controller is one way to approach your gaming experience like a pro. The Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is a truly top-tier option, and it’s just $140 at GameStop right now. That’s a $40 savings from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included, as is in-store pickup in most areas, making this one of the best gaming deals you’ll come across right now.

There are a lot of great gaming experiences to be had on the Xbox platform, and some of the best Xbox Series X games get even better with a premium approach to playing them. But whether you’re new to the Xbox platform or a gaming professional, the Elite Series 2 wireless controller brings an all-around better experience to playing all of your favorite Xbox games. It’s marketed as the world’s most advanced controller, and it’s compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A lot of gamers like to customize their controllers, and this one is capable of almost limitless possibilities, with customization available for four back paddies, six thumbtacks, and more with customizable button mapping.

In addition to its versatility while your head is in the game, the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller also has a practical side. It’s able to reach 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it even comes with a carrying case that’s able to charge it back up, or you can charge the controller via an included USB-C cable and charging dock. There are multiple ways to connect the controller to your gaming platforms, including via Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C cable. And if the Elite Series 2 wireless controller sounds like the right way to attack your gaming library but you’re short on new titles to do so with, check out some of the best upcoming Xbox Series X games.

An amazing Xbox and PC controller that impresses in a number of ways, the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is seeing a discount of $40 at GameStop today, bringing its price down to just $140. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available, and same-day delivery is also available as part of this great deal.

