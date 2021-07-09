  1. Deals
Hurry! Xbox One Series S just got an insanely rare price cut

By
Xbox Series S Dell bundle with headset

Gamers and console-lovers rejoice! While the Microsoft Xbox One Series S rarely goes on sale, Dell is offering an excellent deal right now that you won’t want to miss, especially if you like saving a few bucks!

Dell has discounted a Microsoft Xbox One Series S bundle, which includes a chat headset and a charge kit. Normally $350, you’re getting the Xbox Series S bundle for $335 or $15 off! Yes, we know that’s not a crazy deal, but it’s still worth sharing! We don’t know how long it’s going to last, though, so hurry up if you’re interested and want that new console. Video game deals aren’t as common as you’d think, and you know how difficult it is to get a next-gen console right now.

The Series S features a 512GB solid-state drive, an 8-core Zen 2 processor, and 4 Teraflops GPU using a custom RDNA 2 GPU chipset. It’s packed with power and ready to rock! Enjoy 120 frames per second at 1440p resolution. Load times are practically nonexistent compared to last-generation consoles, and Microsoft added tons of new tricks. For example, switching between multiple games is as easy as switching browser tabs, and you can pick up right where you left off on both.

This particular bundle from Dell includes the Xbox Series S console with a controller, a chat headset, and a charging kit. The headset has a bendable boom, an LED power light, and dual mics. It’s totally wireless and will get up to 15 hours of life off a single charge. If it runs out, half an hour of charging will bring it back up to four full hours of life again. The volume controls are built into the side of the earcups, so no dongle or remote is required. You can even fine-tune the audio with an equalizer (think cutting the treble on any high-pitched shriekers). It’s Bluetooth-enabled, so you can connect it to your phone and listen to music when you’re not gaming.

More gaming deals available now

Here are a bunch of other gaming deals that are available right now. You might not be fond of the Xbox Series S, but there’s plenty more where that came from!

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 Gold Steelbook Edition

$65 $110
Explore a massive open world with this edition of Watch Dogs: Legion which includes the base game, Season Pass, and Premium SteelBook, plus a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version.
Buy at Walmart

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$205 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

Western Digital WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$125 $150
Add 5TB of extra storage to your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC with this portable external hard drive that comes with an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$439 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

$100 $180
This officially licensed microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible read and write speeds, adding 400GB of storage for your installed games.
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart
