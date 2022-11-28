 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deal — ends midnight

Andrew Morrisey
By
Cyber Monday deals are going quickly, and what doesn’t sell by midnight will go back to its regular pricing. This makes right now the best time left of the year to purchase the Microsoft Xbox Series S, which is just $250 at Best Buy today. The next-generation gaming console would regularly set you back $300, making this Cyber Monday deal worth $50 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even pick it up in-store today in many locations.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

Microsoft has been making the Xbox gaming console for decades now, with each generation upping its capability and form factor. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft brings next-generation gaming adventure to your home theater and gaming worlds without the need for any discs or game cartridges. The Series S is entirely digital, and all of your favorite games can be accessed digitally. This is true of all your favorite content with the Xbox Series S as well, as you can stream in 4K all of your favorite platforms with built-in access to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies and TV, and much more.

The Series S model that’s discounted here has 512GB of internal storage, which is more than most people will need. Because much of the gameplay action is done through Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to access hundreds of high-quality games online, leaving you with less need for internal storage. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable gaming platforms, with the Series S being the more affordable option. It has many of the most important gaming features of the Series X, however, such as quick resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. Also included with the Xbox Series S is the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller. It’s now designed for enhanced comfort during gameplay and allows you to stay on target with a textured grip.

The Xbox Series S is just $250 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. That’s a $50 savings from its regular price of $300. Free shipping is included, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal ends at midnight.

