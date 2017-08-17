You can really get cooking with our 5 favorite microwave deals

Microwaves have been around for roughly as long as color televisions and, admittedly, are not the most exciting pieces of technology at this point. For all of their convenience, microwaves generally go overlooked, but these little ovens were the cutting edge of technology several decades ago, with the first models — which were much larger than the countertop units we take for granted today — costing tens of thousands of dollars.
Chances are good that the microwave in your home was made years or possibly decades ago, so if it’s time for a new one, we’ve rounded up a handful of ongoing microwave deals. Our selections run the gamut, from basic, budget-friendly countertop ovens to sleek ultra-modern units, and include a couple of our own all-time favorites.
Hamilton Beach 700-watt countertop microwave
When it comes to no-nonsense, budget-friendly kitchen appliances, Hamilton Beach is the name to beat, so it’s no surprise to see this affordable unit at the top of our list of microwave deals. This countertop oven has 0.7 cubic feet of interior space and uses 700 watts of power for cooking your food. You can choose from 10 power settings and 6 auto-cooking modes, and unlike many inexpensive microwaves, this one features attractive and durable stainless steel construction. A $10 discount lets you score the Hamilton Beach microwave oven for $39 from Walmart.
GE 700-watt countertop microwave
We featured this 700-watt microwave from GE in our roundup of the best microwaves on the market today. Our review team highlighted this excellent oven for its efficiency, size, and user-friendly, no-frills operation. Six cooking modes include timed or automatic defrost, and a control lockout feature prevents accidental activation of the one-touch controls. The stainless steel exterior is as attractive as it is durable and easy to clean. You can score this GE microwave oven for just $70 from Walmart.
Samsung 1,000-watt countertop microwave
Moving up in power and size brings us to this 1,000-watt microwave oven from Samsung, which features a larger 1.1 cubic feet of interior space. Rather than a traditional numeric keypad, this oven has a unique and convenient dial that lets you quickly set times and make adjustments while the food is cooking. The microwave also has vapor sensors that can automatically adjust cooking times if it detects that the food is being overcooked. A $51 discount lets you snag Samsung’s 1,000-watt microwave for just $99 from both Amazon and Target.
Samsung 950-watt countertop microwave
Another one of our all-time favorite microwaves is this excellent countertop oven from Samsung. Along with its striking mirrored looks, this 950-watt microwave provides 1.4 cubic feet of space and boasts modern cooking technologies like a Triple Distribution System for more thorough cooking and an optional PowerGrill function that crisps the outside of your food. The microwave also comes with a round rack for evenly warming flat dishes such as pizza. At just $149 from Samsung, this is the best of the microwave deals on our list, saving you a solid $80.
LG 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave
For a large and powerful over-the-range microwave that still comes in at less than $200, look no further than this 1,000-watt unit from LG. Its generous 1.6 cubic foot interior provides plenty of space for heating up larger dishes, and the oven offers nine preset cooking settings for easy one-touch operation. A hidden vent removes excess food odors and, unlike the other counterop models on our microwave deals roundup, this one can be installed over a range to save precious counter space. A $60 discount means you can score this beefy LG microwave oven for $190 from Sears.
