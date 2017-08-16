Score up to 80 percent off with these money-saving midweek steals

You’ve made it to hump day. Congratulations! To help keep you motivated to make it through the rest of the week, we’ve handpicked a selection of midweek steals — deals that are 50 percent or more off. This week’s deals include a RAVPower wall charger, a durable Bluetooth speaker, and a set of sports earbuds. Score savings up to $75 and discounts that range from 67 to 80 percent off. Read on to discover this week’s midweek steals.
RAVPower 24W Wall Charger
Get faster, smarter charging with a RAVPower 24W Wall Charger, which is currently 80 percent off on Amazon. The dual port wall charger is ideal for today’s multi-device world.
This upgraded version is more powerful, with 2.4A current per port for 4.8A total output. You can easily charge two tablets — or any other USB devices — simultaneously. Both USB ports are equipped with iSmart technology, which automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for connected devices to give you the quickest, safest possible charge. For example, it charges an iPhone 6S in only two hours, a Samsung S7 in two hours, and an iPad Mini in three hours.
Ideal for home, business, and travel, the charger is voltage compatible no matter where you are in the world, has a foldable plug, and weighs only 3.4 ounces. The charger has multiple safety systems and a premium circuitry design with high-temperature, high-current, and overcharging protection. There’s even a handy LED indicator to let you know the charger is properly connected.
The RAVPower 24W Wall Charger regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $8 on Amazon, saving you $32 (80 percent).
Jackery Boom 10W Bluetooth Speaker
Get reliable sound with this Jackery Boom 10W Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 75 percent off on Amazon. The durable speaker is long-lasting and blasts powerful sound.
The speaker has clear wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 4.1 which enables the speaker to be connected to all Bluetooth-compatible mobile devices. The durable speaker can stand up to a variety of high-intensity outdoor conditions. It’s completely dust proof and water resistant, so you can bring it with you everywhere from the beach and to rugged biking trips.
Get 10 watts of strong volume from two 5-watt drivers and passive radiators. The popular Bluetooth speaker enables you to play music for up to eight hours using the premium built-in battery. You can also recharge the speaker quickly and easily using the built-in USB charging port.
The Jackery Boom 10W Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $100 but is currently marked down to $25 on Amazon, saving you $75 (75 percent).
QCY Bluetooth Sports Earbuds
Enjoy top sound quality even during your most intense workouts with these QCY Bluetooth Sports Earbuds, which are currently 67 percent off on Amazon. The comfy earbuds allow you to enjoy crystal-clear sound complete with noise-cancellation technology.
Get the motivation you need to power through your entire workout as you enjoy CD-like sound with these popular sports earbuds. While many other buds use 6mm or 8mm speakers, this model uses 10mm speakers to deliver a deep bass, as well as accurate midrange and treble frequencies, for real HD-quality audio.
The built-in 90mAh lithium polymer battery delivers eight hours of sound at 50 percent volume, with a standby time of up to eight days, yet they only need 90 minutes to two hours to fully charge. All function buttons are conveniently located on the buds.
These lightweight earbuds are a No. 1 new release product on Amazon, earning 4.8 out of 5 stars. The QCY Bluetooth Sports Earbuds regularly retail for $60 but are currently on sale for $20 on Amazon, providing a $40 (67 percent) discount.
