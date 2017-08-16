Score up to 80 percent off with these money-saving midweek steals

Get faster, smarter charging with a RAVPower 24W Wall Charger, which is currently 80 percent off on Amazon. The dual port wall charger is ideal for today’s multi-device world.

This upgraded version is more powerful, with 2.4A current per port for 4.8A total output. You can easily charge two tablets — or any other USB devices — simultaneously. Both USB ports are equipped with iSmart technology, which automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for connected devices to give you the quickest, safest possible charge. For example, it charges an iPhone 6S in only two hours, a Samsung S7 in two hours, and an iPad Mini in three hours.

Ideal for home, business, and travel, the charger is voltage compatible no matter where you are in the world, has a foldable plug, and weighs only 3.4 ounces. The charger has multiple safety systems and a premium circuitry design with high-temperature, high-current, and overcharging protection. There’s even a handy LED indicator to let you know the charger is properly connected.

The RAVPower 24W Wall Charger regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $8 on Amazon, saving you $32 (80 percent).

Amazon