Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this chance to get Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan at $120 off

By
Amazing Deal Mint Mobile device with card
Mint Mobile

After purchasing a new device from among the best phone deals, your next step is to equip it with a connection from the best cell phone plan deals. We highly recommend Mint Mobile, which is offering a discount for its 12-month Unlimited plan: instead of $30 per month, it’s down to only $20 per month. An upfront payment of $240 for the full year is required, but you’ll get total savings of $120 from the original cost of $360. You have until June 27 to take advantage of this offer, but you’re going to want to sign up immediately to start reaping the plan’s benefits.

Why you should sign up for Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan

Mint Mobile is featured in our list of the best cell phone plans as the best value plan, with some of the most affordable unlimited data plans in the market — which will be even more accessible with this ongoing discount. You’ll receive access to high-speed 5G data for streaming and using online apps, free calls and texts for added value, Wi-Fi calling and texting for areas with weak network signals, and free international calls to Mexico and Canada if you have friends and relatives there.

You can sign up for Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan with your choice between a physical SIM that works on all devices, or an eSIM if your device is compatible with this technology. The subscription is truly unlimited with no data cap, which isn’t the case for similar plans by most of the other service providers, but if your usage goes over 35GB for the month, you may notice reduced speeds for the rest of the month in areas where the Mint Mobile network is busy.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at up to $1,000 off with this offer
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a beast of a phone with a steep price tag, but you can currently get it with an up to $1,000 discount from Samsung through its enhanced trade-in credit program. Trading in even the two-generations-old Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get you the maximum value, which would drop the price of the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from $1,900 all the way down to just $900. You're going to have to be quick though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining in this fantastic promotion from Samsung Galaxy deals.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, but if you'd rather have a foldable smartphone over a traditional device like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, you won't regret going for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. With a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review and one of the top spots in our list of the best folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a highly recommended purchase. Gone are the days of durability issues, as it features a fantastic design with an improved hinge, an IP48 resistance rating against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect its screen.

This PlayStation 5 bundle is on sale with a rare $76 discount — don’t miss it!
The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle and its box.

Gamers who haven't bought the PlayStation 5 yet, here's your chance to get the console with a huge discount. The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which is originally priced at $500, is currently on sale from Walmart with a $76 discount that drops its price to a more affordable $424. We're not sure how long this offer will last, but given the device's popularity, we think it will sell out quickly. This is not a time to hesitate -- you need to complete your purchase quickly as you won't always see PS5 deals like this one.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle
The version of the PlayStation 5 in the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is not only slimmer than the original model as you can guess from its name, but also expands storage space to 1TB from 825GB previously. There's no other significant difference -- you'll be able to play all of the best PS5 exclusives, and if you're a fan of Fortnite, you'll also get codes to access Cobalt Star cosmetic items alongside 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on the free-to-play game. This is also the Disc Edition of the console, which means you have the option of using physical discs or downloading digital titles from the PlayStation Store.

The Apple AirPods Max have a $150 discount — don’t miss this chance!
The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

If you've had your sights set on the Apple AirPods Max for a while now, but you've been waiting for a chance to get them with a huge discount, today's the day: Best Buy is selling the wireless headphones for $400, for savings of $150 on their original price of $550. They don't always appear on headphone deals, so we're pretty sure that a lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this offer. Before the stocks that are up for sale run out, secure your own by pushing through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max
The Apple AirPods Max on sale are the original release with the Lightning port, not the Apple AirPods Max update with the USB-C port, but that's not likely going to be a problem for Apple fans who still have some devices using the brand's proprietary connector. You're still getting a device that appears in our roundups of the best headphones as our pick for iPhone owners and best noise-canceling headphones as our recommend choice for Apple users. It all begins with the amazing active noise cancellation of the Apple AirPods Max, their fantastic transparency mode when you want to hear what's going on around you without having to take them off, and support for spatial audio for an immersive listening experience.

