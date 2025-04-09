Don’t miss this chance to get Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan at $120 off

After purchasing a new device from among the best phone deals, your next step is to equip it with a connection from the best cell phone plan deals. We highly recommend Mint Mobile, which is offering a discount for its 12-month Unlimited plan: instead of $30 per month, it’s down to only $20 per month. An upfront payment of $240 for the full year is required, but you’ll get total savings of $120 from the original cost of $360. You have until June 27 to take advantage of this offer, but you’re going to want to sign up immediately to start reaping the plan’s benefits.

Why you should sign up for Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan

Mint Mobile is featured in our list of the best cell phone plans as the best value plan, with some of the most affordable unlimited data plans in the market — which will be even more accessible with this ongoing discount. You’ll receive access to high-speed 5G data for streaming and using online apps, free calls and texts for added value, Wi-Fi calling and texting for areas with weak network signals, and free international calls to Mexico and Canada if you have friends and relatives there.

You can sign up for Mint Mobile’s 12-month Unlimited plan with your choice between a physical SIM that works on all devices, or an eSIM if your device is compatible with this technology. The subscription is truly unlimited with no data cap, which isn’t the case for similar plans by most of the other service providers, but if your usage goes over 35GB for the month, you may notice reduced speeds for the rest of the month in areas where the Mint Mobile network is busy.

