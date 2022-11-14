This content was produced in partnership with Mint Mobile.

Do you wish you could take everything that’s wrong with the wireless industry and make it right? I mean, single-handedly overhaul the worst parts? That’s precisely what Mint Mobile claims to have done, and so far, it seems they did make things right. You can buy their service or subscribe online, and you never have to visit a store. Moreover, it’s affordable and reliable. Through Mint you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data on the nation’s largest 5G network, with budget-friendly and reasonable plans starting at just $15 per month.

Right now, they’re hosting an awesome deal we’d love to share. Starting November 14, 2022, and until January 15, 2023, when you buy three months of service you’ll get three months free — B3G3! It applies to any three-month plan for new customers, including unlimited plans. The 4GB-per-month plan for $15, the 10GB-per-month plan for $20, the 15GB-per-month plan for $25, and even the unlimited plan for $30 all are part of this offer. All come with high-speed data, 5G and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi calling and texting, free mobile hotspot use, unlimited talk and text, and free calling to Mexico and Canada. You’ll also get a free 3-in-1 SIM card that works on the Mint Mobile network — powered by T-Mobile — which all other carriers charge money for. They are eSIM compatible, and Mint will ship you the regular SIM for free. Grab that deal below through Mint Mobile, or keep reading to learn more about the network and all it has to offer you.

Let’s face it, one of the worst things about mobile networks and wireless service is that generally, you’re locked into a long-term contract. These days, that tactic should go the way of the ghost, and Mint Mobile agrees. You do all of your shopping through Mint online, including when you shop for the latest and greatest smartphones. Because it’s an online shopping experience and there are no stores or locations you have to visit, that also means the company can pass extra savings back to you, the customer, because of a low overhead, so they can keep prices low, low, low. But beyond that, you get premium wireless service, which means it’s just like any other type of wireless network — which would usually require a contract. All plans include multi-month options, with data, talk, text, and hotspot, and you can either bring your own device if you recently upgraded or grab a new one if you’re ready to do so.

It’s easy, it’s simple, and it’s affordable.

Starting at $15 per month for the 4GB plan, you get unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and access to 5G or 4G LTE data. Remember that SIM is included as part of the deal for free, so you’re not paying extra to gain access to the network, even if you bring your own device to the table. From there, you can choose between a couple of additional tiers — 10GB at $20 per month or 15GB at $25 per month — or just go for unlimited at $30 per month. Even without any deals, discounts, or promotions, those prices are phenomenal.

Of course, the current deal that offers three months of service free when you purchase three months is incredible. Here’s how it works: Head over to Mint’s website, check if there’s coverage in your area, and then choose a plan. You can bring your existing phone with you, or buy a new one if it’s time to upgrade. Then, just activate your order and plan, and off you go. This deal is just in time for the holidays when you’ll likely be doing a lot of calling, texting, and browsing, especially if you’re visiting family and you want to stay busy.

