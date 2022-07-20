 Skip to main content
Get a home theater in your bedroom with Best Buy’s projector deals

Aaron Mamiit
By

Are the TV deals that you’re seeing not exciting enough? Then you might want to check out projector deals instead, as these devices may do a better job at bringing the home theater experience into your bedroom or living room. They come with a wide range of prices, but you should welcome any kind of savings that you can enjoy while making the purchase.

There’s no shortage of Best Buy TV deals, but the retailer is also a reliable source for offers on projectors. For example, the Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector is available from Best Buy for $100, down $50 from its original price of $150, while the Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector is yours for $200, after a $50 discount to its sticker price of $250. You have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if you’re drawn to either projector though, because it’s unclear how long the lowered prices will last.

Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector — $100, was $150

Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector — $200, was $250

Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector — $100, was $150

The Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector, on a white background.

If you’ve been debating between projectors and TVs for your home theater setup, the affordable Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector is a great choice if you want to try a projection system with one of the best projector screens. It’s very small and light, weighing just about 10 ounces, but it comes with a powerful LED lamp with up to 20,000 hours of usage that can display images as large as 50 inches with 15 lumens of brightness. The projector uses DLP image technology that offers sharp pictures, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector, and it can work without a power outlet through a battery that can last for up to two hours. You can connect your source to the projector through an HDMI port, and you can link it to a wired speaker system through a 3.5mm audio port, though you also have the option of using its built-in 1W speaker.

Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector — $200, was $250

The Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector on a white background.

The Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector makes a run at the best home theater projectors because of the performance that it packs with its portability. It weighs only 1 pound, but it’s capable of projecting images as large as 80 inches with brightness of up to 200 lumens. Like the Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector, it uses DLP image technology and it’s equipped with a battery that can run for two hours, but the Miroir M190 Mini Pro Projector features both HDMI and USB-C ports to connect your sources, a built-in 3W speaker, and ECO mode that can extend the life of the LED lamp to up to 30,000 hours.

