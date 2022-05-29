 Skip to main content
Save $200 on The Mirror smart home gym for Father’s Day 2022

By
The Mirror smart home gym.

If you’re looking to add a an amazing piece of tech to both your smart home and your fitness routine, Mirror is currently offering a Father’s Day special on The Mirror, its world-class smart home gym. Using code FATHERSDAY22, you’ll save $200 on The Mirror, and free shipping and installation are included as well. This all adds up to a $350 value, and the $200 Father’s Day discount brings the price of The Mirror down from $1,495 to just $1,295. If you’re looking for a gift for Dad or for yourself this Father’s Day, look no further than The Mirror.

The Mirror home gym, without trying very hard, makes a case as one of the best smart home devices available. It’s also one of the more unique piece of tech you’ll come across, as it pushes the limits of modern technology and corrals them into a smart fitness mirror. When it’s turned off, it’s a mirror, and when it’s turned on, it’s a home gym with you at the center. The mirror becomes a screen, and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera is utilized to for workout interactivity, as well as for the social interaction features The Mirror offers, which includes interacting with friends during workouts and getting feedback from trainers and instructors.

In fact, The Mirror brings all sorts of cool tech to your daily fitness routine. You can play you favorites songs from Apple Music, or Mirror Music will curate songs to match every workout and mood. You can push yourself harder with real-time heart-rate data, as performance metrics will show up right on the screen when you pair a heart-rate monitor or smartwatch with The Mirror. More than 10,000 classes and workouts are available on demand, and you can even take your workout to the next level with competitions and games. Rounding out the features of The Mirror is its top-notch build quality, which is highlighted by a carbon steel frame, four 15-watt high-fidelity speakers, and a 43-inch 1080p LED display with a 178-degree viewing angle.

While it’s regularly priced at $1,495, with this $200 Father’s Day discount you can get The Mirror into your smart home setup and your daily fitness routine for just $1,295. FATHERSDAY22 is the code to do so, and you’ll also receive free shipping and installation, which makes for a total savings of $350.

