Missed out on the PS5 Cyber Monday restock? Try this instead

All of the best Cyber Monday deals are going on right now, triggering sold out inventory of the PlayStation 5 at the world’s largest retailers. If you’re still looking to get your game on this holiday season, Dell has stepped up with a deal on a PlayStation 5 alternative, dropping the price of the G15 gaming laptop to only $750, a Cyber Monday savings of $469 from its regular price of $1,219. If you missed out on a Playstation 5, have no fear. The Dell G15 is one of the best gaming laptops out there, and this deal is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you’ll find this holiday shopping season.

Whether it’s for the gamer in you or the gamer in your family, the Dell G15 gaming laptop will make a great gaming centerpiece. Like all of the best gaming laptops, it packs enough power to deliver an action-packed experience, with 10th-generation Intel processors combininge with Nvidia GeForce graphics to deliver all the power any gamer could possibly need. A superfast solid storage drive makes boot-ups faster, and optional dual drive configurations can make room for even the deepest of gaming libraries.

The Dell G15 also brings some gaming street cred, as it comes standard with a 120Hz display with 250-nit brightness. This refresh rate is twice the refresh rate you’ll find in most gaming laptops, which makes for less lag and stutter during gameplay, and less breaking apart of images when you’re immersed in fast-paced action. It’s a stunning and immersive display, drawing you deeper into the experience of whatever gaming adventure you may be embarking upon. The graphics system is powered by the award-winning Nvidia Ampere architecture. With the press of a button, you can activate Game Shift, a performance mode engineered to keep things cool while the processors blaze through your gaming sessions, so you can game on and on without fear of overheating or processor throttling.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop looks great when it’s closed, too. A new, robust finish looks stunning on any desk, lap, or anywhere you want to take your gaming experience. Yes, mobile gaming is part of the Dell G15 package. Game for long sessions even when unplugged, and when you’re able to plug back in, the quick charging 56-watt-hour battery will get you back in the action in no time. And if you prefer to game from the comfort of your home gaming setup, the G15 sits well alongside the best gaming monitors should you choose to take advantage of its many connectivity options.

Finally, the user experience of the Dell G15 gaming laptop helps make it such an all-around great gaming option. It includes Alienware Command Center, software designed to improve the gaming experience and fine-tune your game and system settings. It gives you control over hardware and software, not only offering ability to tailor the G15’s hardware for each game you play, but also allowing you to create a unique game profile for each of those games, and to store and fine-tune settings for each one.

If you’re looking to get into the gaming world for the first time, or if you’re tired of waiting for that PlayStation 5 inventory to restock, the Dell G15 makes a great option. It’s only $750 at Dell right now, marked down from its regular price of $1,219, for a Cyber Monday savings of $469. Act quickly to claim a new Dell G15 for yourself or a loved one this holiday season.

