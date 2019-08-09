Share

Being a parent to an infant, you get anxious when leaving your baby to go do something in another room. Thankfully, the best baby monitors today can help you see and hear your little one wherever you are. Check out the MobiCam HDX if you are looking for a smart monitoring camera for your nursery. You can buy one for the discounted price of $44 on Walmart today.

Walmart’s MobiCam HDX deal saves you 26% off this usually $60 baby monitoring camera with digital pan and tilt. Hurry and place your order now while the discount is available. You can also check our previous post about baby monitor deals to save on other parenting gadgets.

Watch your baby any time and anywhere with the MobiCam HDX. This smart baby monitoring camera connects to your Wi-Fi network to give you a continuous live feed of your baby’s activities on your smartphone or tablet. Easily set it up by downloading the MobiCam app on your iOS or Android device and following the step-by-step instructions on the included manual. You can also view your MobiCam feed on your computer through the MobiCam PC software.

Compared to the static MobiCam Wi-Fi video baby monitor, the MobiCam HDX is not limited to a 110-degree vision. It can cover practically your whole nursery, thanks to its ability to rotate 120 degrees vertically and 355 degrees horizontally. The app lets you easily control where the camera is pointed. You can even zoom in by double-tapping the picture.

With its powerful IR-Cut night vision lens, the MobiCam HDX delivers a clear view up to 40 feet in total darkness. This feature-packed baby monitoring camera also comes with intelligent motion sensors to keep you informed every time your little one stirs. Plus, it has two-way audio so you can soothe your child with your voice while making your way to the nursery — without screaming.

The MobiCam HDX is created to give you peace of mind. And you can feel more secure knowing your baby’s live feed is protected against unauthorized access. The app also gives you freedom to manage who can view the camera.

Keep an eye on your little one everywhere you go with the Mobicam HDX. You can get this $60 smart Wi-Fi baby monitoring camera for only $44 on Walmart today. Order now while the deal is live.

