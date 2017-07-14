Save on new smartphones, Bluetooth gadgets with our top 9 mobile deals

This year’s Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the deals have all dried up. Retailers are still chock-full of hot summer discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re specifically looking at a new phone (or some accessories to go with it) we’ve picked out nine great mobile deals currently available on Amazon and Newegg to save you some time and money.

Smartphone deals

Our smartphones typically go with us everywhere and tend to get put through the ringer. If your phone is looking a little worse for wear and it’s time for a new one, check out these deals on a few brand-name Android and iOS devices:

Motorola Moto G5 Plus: After its original launch, the Motorola Moto G quickly became one of our favorites, and has continued to reign as one of the best budget Android phones on the market. The 5th-generation 64GB version just dropped earlier this year and is now on sale on Amazon for $250 after a $50 discount.

After its original launch, the Motorola Moto G quickly became one of our favorites, and has continued to reign as one of the best budget Android phones on the market. The 5th-generation 64GB version just dropped earlier this year and is now on sale on Amazon for $250 after a $50 discount. Blu Advance 5.5 HD: The Moto G might be inexpensive, but it will still set you back a couple Benjamins. For an even cheaper ultra-budget Android phone, BLU has you covered: The Advance 5.5 HD can be yours for just $75 on Amazon after a $15 discount.

The Moto G might be inexpensive, but it will still set you back a couple Benjamins. For an even cheaper ultra-budget Android phone, BLU has you covered: The Advance 5.5 HD can be yours for just $75 on Amazon after a $15 discount. Refurbished iPhone 5s: Discounts on Apple hardware can be scarce, and your best bet for mobile deals on iOS devices is to go the refurbished route. For a limited time, NeweggFlash has a professionally recertified iPhone 5s for a low $140.

Charging accessories

Your mobile devices are useless with a dead battery. Keep your shiny toys juiced up and ready to go with one (or all) of these charging accessories, so you’re not left hunting for an outlet or USB port when that little battery icon starts flashing.

Headphones and Bluetooth accessories

Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to cut the cables so you’re not getting tangled up in wires constantly. These wireless audio accessories are the perfect companions for your mobile tech when you’re out and about and don’t want to be without your tunes.

Bluedio T3 Bluetooth headphones: The Bluedio T3s are a great way to go wireless while still enjoying the sound quality that full-size headphones deliver. Score these cordless cans for $43 from Amazon and enjoy a $37 discount.

The Bluedio T3s are a great way to go wireless while still enjoying the sound quality that full-size headphones deliver. Score these cordless cans for $43 from Amazon and enjoy a $37 discount. GRDE Bluetooth earbuds: Looking for something a bit smaller than headphones? These Bluetooth earbuds from GRDE are just the ticket. A $60 discount knocks them down to just $40 on Amazon.

Looking for something a bit smaller than headphones? These Bluetooth earbuds from GRDE are just the ticket. A $60 discount knocks them down to just $40 on Amazon. Philips BT2200W/27 Bluetooth speaker: Waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the perfect tech gadgets for summer’s outdoor adventures. Newegg has the Philips BT2200W/27 for $15 off, letting you snag this rugged speaker for $35.

MORE DEALS

Looking for more great mobile deals and discounts on other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.