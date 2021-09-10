  1. Deals
These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

By
The Monster Flex headphones with active noise canceling technology.

When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.

The Monster Flex headphones features active noise canceling technology, which is found in most entries in Digital Trends’ best headphones. When it’s activated, you’ll be able to focus on listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows, as all the external noise is blocked out. This is particularly useful if you’re in a busy place like a coffee shop, or commuting with lots of fellow passengers in public transportation.

The Bluetooth headphones promise up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to get an opportunity to recharge them. However, you can keep using them even when the battery is depleted by connecting them to your smartphone or other devices through a 3.5mm cable. Additionally, the Monster Flex headphones comes with a speakerphone option, in case you need other people to listen in to a call that you’re taking.

For reliable headphones that won’t force you to dig deep into your savings to buy them, you should consider the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones. They’re on sale at Walmart for just $27, after an $87 discount to their original price of $114. Stocks of the headphones may go quick because they’re very cheap price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t think twice — click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Monster Flex headphones.

More headphone deals

Walmart is practically giving away the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, but if you want to take a look at other offers, you don’t have to visit the different retailers’ websites one by one. We’ve gathered some of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now, all on one page.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$45 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds

$65 $130
These earbuds will suit your every speed for the perfect running experience. The pair is designed with secured fit for a no-hassle run and also has powerful bass that boosts your energy in every run.
Buy at Best Buy
