When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.

The Monster Flex headphones features active noise canceling technology, which is found in most entries in Digital Trends’ best headphones. When it’s activated, you’ll be able to focus on listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows, as all the external noise is blocked out. This is particularly useful if you’re in a busy place like a coffee shop, or commuting with lots of fellow passengers in public transportation.

The Bluetooth headphones promise up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to get an opportunity to recharge them. However, you can keep using them even when the battery is depleted by connecting them to your smartphone or other devices through a 3.5mm cable. Additionally, the Monster Flex headphones comes with a speakerphone option, in case you need other people to listen in to a call that you’re taking.

For reliable headphones that won’t force you to dig deep into your savings to buy them, you should consider the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones. They’re on sale at Walmart for just $27, after an $87 discount to their original price of $114. Stocks of the headphones may go quick because they’re very cheap price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t think twice — click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Monster Flex headphones.

More headphone deals

Walmart is practically giving away the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, but if you want to take a look at other offers, you don’t have to visit the different retailers’ websites one by one. We’ve gathered some of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now, all on one page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations