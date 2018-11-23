Amazon Black Friday deal: Mophie wireless charging pad is only $23 today

Share

Wireless chargers are convenient when you want to plop your phone down to charge without having to fumble with cords and outlets. While there are many wireless charging pads to choose from, such as the Belkin and Anker, Mophie is a top competitor when it comes to external batteries and phone chargers. Mophie’s wireless charging pads are especially great for Apple iPhones. Now that it’s Black Friday, take advantage of Mophie’s huge discount on Amazon.

Grab the Mophie wireless charging pad for just $23 today, a huge $37 saving from it’s normal retail price of $60. This high-speed wireless charger is Apple optimized so you can be sure that your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, Xs, Xs Max, and Xr devices will be charged properly. The charging pad supports up to 7.5 watts charge capability, which is what the iPhone 8 Plus will only accept.

On the outside, the pad is a puck-shaped charger with a rubberized finish. It doesn’t take up much room on a desk, and the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coating keeps the iPhone from sliding off the charger, and it won’t damage the glass back. On the edges of the bottom, there’s an LED light to indicate the device is charging. Mophie charging pad also includes fail-safe circuitry, which prevents devices from overcharging after the battery capacity is fully charged. The charger also controls temperature to prevent the phone from overheating. You can charge an iPhone with a case on, but only if it’s no thicker than 3 millimeters.

The Mophie wireless charger will help declutter your work desk or dresser space at home. Say goodbye to fumbling in the dark to find your charging cable, as you can now just plop it onto your pad. With all the new phone releases, if you’re still looking for a wireless charger, now is the perfect time to grab one to keep your device powered up. Treat yourself or a loved one to a high quality wireless charger at a very affordable price this holiday season.

