Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Drake Hawkins
By

Qi technology present in most of today’s best smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. If you are looking to maximize your phone’s convenience with a wireless charger or power bank, Mophie makes top-notch chargers for all your devices. Check out Amazon’s back-to-school deals on the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad and Charge Stream Pad+. Get up to 42% off these high-quality smartphone accessories if you order today.

These Mophie discounts on Amazon go very well with the best smartphone deals  You can use the money you save on your new Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone to get premium accessories that are also on sale. Take this opportunity to tech up for college without breaking the bank.

Mophie Wireless Charging Base – $35

how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press

Conveniently charge your smartphone by just placing it on the Mophie Wireless Charging Base. This puck-shaped wireless charger has a rubberized finish to protect your phone from scratches and slipping. It also has an LED indicator at the bottom which lights up when charging. However, due to its shape and compact size, it can be hard to see the indicator light. This also means you need to be mindful of how you place your phone, especially if it has a larger surface area.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Base has a 7.5W charge capability, which we found is enough to fully charge an Apple iPhone 8 in about three hours. Its also has fail-safe circuitry which claims to prevent overcharging and overheating. Make sure your phone case is less than 3 millimeters, otherwise this wireless charger might not work.

Usually $60, the Mophie Wireless Charging Base is now only $35 on Amazon. Place your order now to save $25 on this high-speed wireless charger.

Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ – $40

mophie wireless charger deals

If you want a wireless charger that offers more juice, the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ is a great option. It delivers up to 10W of power for compatible devices. We tested it on an Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which only accepts up to 7.5 watts, and came out with a full battery in about four hours.

Aside from having more power, the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ is also slightly bigger and heavier than the Wireless Charging Base. Other than these differences, both wireless chargers have very similar features.

Save $20 on the usually $60 Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ when you order from Amazon today. Buy this 10W wireless charger now at a discounted price of $40.

Looking to save on smartphones? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium devices.

Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
Deals

Amazon drops huge 76% discount on Sengled smart bulb with built-in JBL speaker

Set the mood in any room with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off. You can also get each additional satellite bulbs at 71% less.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Apple AirPods
Deals

Where to find the latest deals for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

If you are in the market for the most current Apple products, this is a great time to get your hands on a pair of Apple AirPods, which are now discounted by up to $20 at Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Oculus Go
Deals

The Oculus Go, our favorite budget VR headset, is now on sale for even cheaper

Virtual reality has come into its own in recent years, and you no longer have to spend $500 to get a good VR headset. Our favorite budget-friendly unit, the Oculus Go, is now on sale for even cheaper.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin smartwatches deals from amazon vivoactive 3
Deals

Amazon discounts these Garmin Smartwatches by as much as $110 off

While everyone may have already heard about Fitbit, Garmin's lineup of fitness-focused smartwatches packs a lot of features at every price point. Get the most savings with Amazon's sale on Garmin smartwatches by up to 33%
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud
Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

From writing term papers to research work, a laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart cuts price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible laptop to just $549.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best subwoofers
Deals

The LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer sees a 56% cut on Walmart

Get yourself the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer today to enjoy big 4.1-channel sound and equally big savings. This soundbar is now available for a steal at only $217 when you order from Walmart now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Experience 4K as Walmart drops huge deals on Samsung and Vizio smart TVs

Walmart gives awesome deals on Samsung and Vizio 4K Smart TVs. You can get a 25% discount on the 55-Inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K Smart TV and 31% less on the 65-Inch Vizio D65x-G4 4K Smart LED TV.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
irobot roomba 890 amazon deal
Deals

Dealing with pet hair? Get the iRobot Roomba 890 for only $400 on Amazon

From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba 890 to help clean up after your furry family members. You can score it today on Amazon for only $400.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bang olufsen beoplay a1 bluetooth speaker amazon deal portable
Deals

Listen to music in style with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen is best known for its high-end audio equipment and has recently been killing it with affordable consumer audio products, like the Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker. Get one for $190.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ninja instant multicooker amazon deal 6 quart
Deals

Cook fast and easy with the Ninja Instant multicooker, now only $70 on Amazon

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your family using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70, and save time and energy on your cooking.
Posted By Erica Katherina