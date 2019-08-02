Share

Qi technology present in most of today’s best smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. If you are looking to maximize your phone’s convenience with a wireless charger or power bank, Mophie makes top-notch chargers for all your devices. Check out Amazon’s back-to-school deals on the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad and Charge Stream Pad+. Get up to 42% off these high-quality smartphone accessories if you order today.

These Mophie discounts on Amazon go very well with the best smartphone deals You can use the money you save on your new Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone to get premium accessories that are also on sale. Take this opportunity to tech up for college without breaking the bank.

Mophie Wireless Charging Base – $35

Conveniently charge your smartphone by just placing it on the Mophie Wireless Charging Base. This puck-shaped wireless charger has a rubberized finish to protect your phone from scratches and slipping. It also has an LED indicator at the bottom which lights up when charging. However, due to its shape and compact size, it can be hard to see the indicator light. This also means you need to be mindful of how you place your phone, especially if it has a larger surface area.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Base has a 7.5W charge capability, which we found is enough to fully charge an Apple iPhone 8 in about three hours. Its also has fail-safe circuitry which claims to prevent overcharging and overheating. Make sure your phone case is less than 3 millimeters, otherwise this wireless charger might not work.

Usually $60, the Mophie Wireless Charging Base is now only $35 on Amazon. Place your order now to save $25 on this high-speed wireless charger.

Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ – $40

If you want a wireless charger that offers more juice, the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ is a great option. It delivers up to 10W of power for compatible devices. We tested it on an Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which only accepts up to 7.5 watts, and came out with a full battery in about four hours.

Aside from having more power, the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ is also slightly bigger and heavier than the Wireless Charging Base. Other than these differences, both wireless chargers have very similar features.

Save $20 on the usually $60 Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ when you order from Amazon today. Buy this 10W wireless charger now at a discounted price of $40.

