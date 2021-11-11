More Black Friday deals just landed at Walmart — what’s new

Walmart Black Friday deals are here and looking pretty wonderful for anyone looking to find a bargain. Whether you’re after a new printer, new earphones, a better way to clean up your home courtesy of a robot vacuum, or simply a laptop, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Black Friday deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Canon Pixma MG2522 Printer — $29, was $40

The Canon Pixma MG2522 Printer is one of the best all-in-one printers at this price. With over $10 off, it’s a perfect printer for basic home printing needs as well as offering the ability to copy and scan documents. Able to hold up to 60 sheets of plain paper, it’s able to print at up to 8 pages per minute in black or 4 pages per minute color. It even supports XL ink cartridges so you don’t need to replace it as often. It’s the ideal printer for the home environment while still offering some extra features you may not have considered — and one of the best Black Friday printer deals we’ve found so far.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $89, was $119

These Apple AirPods might be the older form of AirPods but they’re still great, especially with $30 off the usual price. For the money, you can benefit from the Apple H1 headphone chip which means less chance of dropouts and all-around better performance. The AirPods offer near-instant pairing with all your Apple products and speedy access to Siri any time you need it. With a wireless charging case, you can benefit from being able to recharge by simply placing it on a charging pad. Expect about five hours of battery life from the earbuds and up to 24 hours via the charging case. Convenience oozes out of these earbuds, being just one of the great Black Friday AirPods deals we’re seeing right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — $139, was $230

As far as Black Friday tablet deals go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a pretty stylish option that’s ideal for streaming your favorite content while on the move. Best of all, it’s over $90 off right now. The tablet offers a great 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display which is perfect for watching all your favorite shows while you’re on the move. Whether you’re on your daily commute or relaxing at home, this is a great screen to watch. That’s further helped by its Dolby Atmos surround speakers that enhance the sound quality of what you’re listening to. Quad speakers mean it sounds great. Powerful processing speeds and 32GB of storage means it’s good for when you need to be productive too.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera – 3 pack — $199, was $340

Wondering whether to go with the Arlo Pro 3 or Arlo Essential Spotlight? At $140 off right now, the Arlo Essential Spotlight just got even more tempting with a 3-pack down to just $199. The pack of security cameras offers 1080p video with color night vision possible. With a fast, wireless setup, your home can be safe in no time. You can even trigger an integrated spotlight or siren to ward off any threats, either automatically or via the Arlo app. Six-month battery life from one charge means these are wonderfully low maintenance too. There’s even two-way audio when you need to speak to someone at your door. There are plenty of other Black Friday security camera deals you might want to check out too.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $279, was $399

Black Friday laptop deals are always pretty great as demonstrated by this HP 15.6-inch laptop. From one of the best laptop brands, it has everything you could need at this price. That includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch display means it looks great too for when you need some extra space to spread out your windows. With up to eight hours of battery life and fast charge functionality that brings it back up to 50% in just 45 minutes, the laptop is ideal for all your productivity needs.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum — $288, was $499

Black Friday robot vacuum deals are always worth checking out as a robot vacuum can save you plenty of time and effort at home. That’s certainly the case with this Shark EZ Robot Vacuum. It’s so smart that it can even automatically empty itself saving you even more work. It can hold multiple sessions worth of dirt and debris so there’s no need for you to do more than use its app or voice controls to instruct it what to do. With powerful suction, it can tackle large and small debris, as well as pet hair, even on hard floors alongside carpets.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum — $300, was $400

If you want a regular vacuum, this Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum will help you out a ton. It’s lightweight and versatile offering up to 40 minutes of fade-free power so it should cover most apartments pretty well. With a powerful engine, it can quickly transform into a handheld vacuum cleaner proving ideal for cars and hardwood floors. A soft roller cleaner means it’s gentle on hard floors too so you won’t have to worry about scratches. It has handle controls, height adjustments, and a telescopic handle so it’s really comfortable to use.

