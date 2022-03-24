New to investing? Try Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor for expert tips

The stock market can be huge, confusing, and for many people, understandably intimidating. Whether you’re an investing newbie or you’re already initiated into the stock market and want to get the most out of your portfolio, a little help is always welcome. The good news is that investors don’t have to have a huge account or pay top dollar for a personal broker. Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor is a low-cost subscription service that delivers expert stock research and recommendations right to your inbox every month. There’s also a limited-time offer for new subscribers who sign up now. Here’s everything you need to know.

The U.S. stock market is enormous (to say nothing of overseas markets), with billions of dollars flowing through exchanges every day. And with thousands of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange alone, it’s no easy task to pick winners — especially ones you’re willing to hold through volatile markets, like the one we’re in right now. The best investment apps and online platforms have made it easier than ever for the average Joe to dip his feet into the wide world of investing, but choosing the right brokerage is the easy part.

It’s also easy to get lost doing online research, with so many websites, forums, and subscription services eager to eat up your time and money. That’s why Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service is a great way to streamline your investing. It’s a comprehensive online resource for market research and expert stock recommendations, and it covers a wide array of market sectors to find you the best opportunities no matter where they may be.

After signing up, you’ll receive a new Stock Advisor newsletter every month. Every newsletter includes two expert stock recommendations, each one accompanied by a detailed article that lays out the reasons for these picks and the case for their upside potential. Aside from the flagship newsletter, you’ll also get access to monthly updates featuring ten stocks that the Motley Fool team has selected as “Best Buys Now.”

To help new investors, Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor publishes an annual basket of “Start Stocks” that are ideal for those who are fresh to the market and looking for a place to park some starter capital. On top of all that, Stock Advisor includes frequent ongoing supplemental articles. These include news relating to major companies, bonus market reports, and sell recommendations. You get access to a catalog of educational materials that can help you grow your understanding of the market, as well as the full backlog of expert stock recommendations since Stock Advisor’s founding in 2002.

The Stock Advisor tool is built around the Motley Fool Investing Philosophy. The basic plan is to buy stocks for 25 or more good companies, hold for five years or longer, add new capital regularly, hold through volatile market conditions (which means no paper-handing), let winners run, and maintain a low time preference with a primary focus on long-term returns. But how does it perform? Since its establishment two decades ago, Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor recommendations have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 market index by a considerable margin, delivering a 446% return, as of 3/8/2022, in contrast to the 126% return of the S&P 500.

So whether you’re looking to start investing, grow your existing portfolio, or better plan for retirement, Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor is a great tool for novice and experienced investors alike. Better still, through the end of April, the Motley Fool is offering a 55% discount for new members on a Stock Advisor subscription. The service would normally set you back $199 for a year, but if you sign up before April 30, new members can get an annual subscription for just $89 — that averages to just $1.71 per week. You also get a 30-day membership-fee-back guarantee if the Stock Advisor isn’t a good fit for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations