Amazon lets you save up to $78 on the Moto G6 and G7 smartphones

When it comes to smartphones, flagship models are often a worthy upgrade but if you’re looking for cost-saving alternatives, Motorolla’s Moto G series is up to the task of keeping you connected as it strives to bring high-end features to a more affordable phone. Though more and more phones are after the budget crown, the Moto G6 and G7 are game-changers that will give you a bang for your buck and even more so as Amazon chimes in with up to $78 in savings.

Moto G6 — $78 Off

The Moto G6 may be light on the budget but it certainly looks more premium with an all-glass chassis. Durability is not where it shines but it’s nothing a good old case wouldn’t fix. Its 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen is protected under Gorilla Glass 3 and has a Full HD resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels that deliver vivid colors and pleasant tones. Much like the esteemed Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS, the G6 sparks an affinity with the same 18:9 aspect ratio.

Another flagship-esque feature you’d find on the G6 is its dual-sensor camera on the rear, which are competent snappers, while the applicable modes enhance the image and make the experience more fun. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor and 3GB of RAM, its performance is acceptable but it may struggle when it comes to multitasking. As for its 3,000mAh battery, our review suggests that it lasts around 12 hours and matched with a TurboPower fast-charging system that can give you six hours of use after a 15-minute charge.

Motorolla’s Moto G6 works well with Amazon’s Alexa and is currently selling for only $172 instead of $250 on Amazon. Another $50 discount may apply with an approved application for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Moto G7 — $21 Off

If you’re willing to shell out a couple more bucks for larger screen real estate, then the Moto G7 may just be the one that ticks all the right boxes with a nearly perfect 4 out of 5-star rating in our review. It’s certainly a step up from the G6 with thinner bezels surrounding its 6.2-inch screen and a tear-drop notch housing its 8-megapixel selfie camera. To provide you with a more comfortable viewing experience, Motorolla packed more pixels in its Max Vision display as it now flaunts a Full HD+ resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 along with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The fingerprint sensor sits at the back under the signature round camera module but you can also opt to unlock the G7 through facial recognition. Performance is 50% faster and navigation is almost seamless with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor on 4GB of RAM, you’ll most likely be able to edit videos, let alone play 3D games. You’ll also be able to continue using Moto Actions to create custom shortcuts or utilize the display options available to respond to notifications right from the lock screen. It has the same built-in 3,000mAh battery that features TurboPower charging through the future-proof USB-C port.

The Moto G7 is a midrange contender that is currently featured in our roundup for the best cheap phones in today’s market. It normally rings in at $300 but Amazon gets you a better price at just $280 with the option to slash $50 more when your Amazon Rewards Visa card is approved.

Since both units are unlocked, you are not tied to any carrier which makes it easier for you to simply choose the provider with the most comprehensive plan while the sale price would cost significantly less than the accumulated amount of monthly payments to lease the phone.

Not quite what you had in mind? If it’s an iPhone you want, you can get the best bargains on smartphones this October, and more through our curated deals page.

