The excellent Moto G6 is just $99 from Google Fi for a limited time

When you’re shopping for a great budget phone you often have to make some sacrifices in the name of saving money. Thankfully, that’s gotten a little easier with Google Fi’s amazing deal on the extremely capable Motorola Moto G6. At just $99 for last year’s budget beauty, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on if you’re a savvy shopper with a penchant for cheap smartphones.

Granted, the Moto G6 isn’t the latest device out of Motorola’s G-range — you’re looking at the Moto G7 for that. But even though it’s not a spring chicken, the Moto G6 is a fantastic smartphone for those looking to save a few pennies. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB of RAM, and while it’s not going to be as speedy as the Huawei P30 Pro, performance is decent enough for your average day-to-day use, and will even power some of the less demanding games on the market.

The bezels are chunkier than most budget phones from 2019, but it’s made from a premium-feeling and great-looking glass build, and the 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen enjoys an 18:9 aspect ratio, too. It’s packing a dual-lens camera system on the back, a 12-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens, and they combine to take some excellent photos for the price. Best of all, there’s plenty of room for snap-happy owners, with 32GB of onboard storage and the option to boost that by up to 128GB with a MicroSD card. Unlike many budget phones, it also comes with NFC, so you can use Google Pay.

As you might expect, there are some shortcomings. The processor is a little underpowered, and the 3,000mAh battery is a little on the weak side. The lacking battery is mostly made up for with Motorola’s TurboPower charging and a USB-C port, which Motorola claims gives 6 hours’ worth of battery power in just 15 minutes of charging.

You can pick up the deal right now from Google Fi, with prices starting at $99 outright or $4.12/month. That’s a hefty $150 discount, and well worth considering if you’re in need of an inexpensive phone, or a backup for your main phone. It is locked to Google Fi though, so you’ll need to switch or already be a Fi customer. If you’re looking to get a little extra power, than you can get $50 off the Moto G7 instead.

