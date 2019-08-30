Motorola is back with a vengeance with an exciting array of phones through the new generation of Moto Gs. Its cheapest offering, the Moto G6, is a true value for your money. It has decent specs, a bright and clear display, good dual rear cameras, and looks premium for the price. Motorola has set a new standard for budget-friendly phones.

As part of Amazon’s Labor Day Sale, you can get the Moto G6 for an amazing 39% off. Get this awesome budget phone for the low price of $140 instead of $230.

The Moto G6 hits a sweet spot between design, features, and performance. The only thing missing is a longer battery life. It’s made entirely of Gorilla Glass 3 which looks expensive but isn’t as indestructible as the more recent Gorilla Glass 6. Its corners and edges curve slightly, and the bezels are nicely slim. Holding the phone, it feels very light, and there’s a fingerprint sensor found on its chin that’s not the most responsive. Overall, it’s a very good-looking phone, considering how little it costs.

Its 5.7-inch LCD display has a 2,160 x 1,080-pixel resolution and is another high point. The screen is a beauty, with vivid colors, nice contrasts, and excellent details. Unfortunately, it’s not very bright, even at the maximum level. You’ll still be able to see it outdoors, but you shouldn’t set the screen brightness too high or you risk rapidly draining the battery.

Speaking of battery, the Moto G6 will only last until the end of a workday and won’t get through the rest of the evening. While this isn’t exactly a dealbreaker to most people, you might want to take it into consideration when buying this. Fortunately, this phone features a TurboPower fast-charging system with the USB Type-C port, which can give you approximately six hours of use after 15 minutes of charging.

The rear dual cameras are a joy to use. There’s a 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. Moto outfitted this phone with lots of nifty photographic features. There’s Spot Color, where you can select an item that will retain its color while the rest of the picture turns monochrome. It can also do Selective Focus, so you can blur the background while the foreground remains sharp, or vice versa. The front-facing camera is adequate. Selfies aren’t that sufficiently detailed, but that’s OK since this phone is cheap.

This phone runs with the old Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB of RAM, and it shows. It works well when you open just one app at a time, but do not attempt to multitask, or else its sluggishness will frustrate you.

The Moto G6 is an extremely well-rounded budget-friendly phone that you will not regret purchasing. Order it on Amazon this Labor Day for just $140.

