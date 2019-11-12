Getting the latest flagship smartphone from either Samsung or Apple is a luxury not all of us may have. Luckily, there are more than a few midrange phones to choose from that have managed to pack high-end features into an affordable handset. Two prime examples are the Moto G7 and the Nokia 7.1 which give you a bang for your buck with a premium-looking design, acceptable performance, and competent snappers. Right now, you can get quality on a budget all the more with both phones on sale up to $140 on Best Buy.

Motorolla Moto G7 — $100 off

The Moto G7 is perfect for those fans of a massive screen. It flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen surrounded by minimal bezels and only a tear-drop notch to maximize its Full HD+ Max Vision display encased in an all-glass chassis. With a pixel resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, you’re most likely set for a comfortable viewing experience.

This midrange contender boasts a solid performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor and 4GB of RAM. It might not be the best multitasker but apps seem to fire up pretty quick. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with quirky Moto Actions that allow you to create custom shortcuts as well as utilize its display options.

The fingerprint sensor can be found right under dual camera setup at the back but can also be unlocked via facial recognition through the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Flip it over and you’ll find the 12-megapixel main camera which is complemented by the secondary 5-megapixel camera for depth. You’ll be able to take a good shot granting there is enough light.

Its 3,000mAh battery is built to last a day and features TurboPower charging through the future-proof USB-C port. The Moto G7 is often considered the midrange champ and is currently featured in our roundup for the best cheap phones of 2019 with a great four-star rating in our review to back it up. It normally rings in at $300 but Best Buy gets you a better price at just $200.

Nokia 7.1 — $140 off

Nokia’s 7.1 is our bet for those who want to be able to wield a phone with just one hand. It sparks an affinity with the iPhone XS’ 5.8-inch PureDisplay edge-to-edge notched screen. It has a Full HD+ resolution 2,280 x 1,080 which is slightly higher than what the Moto G7 packs with a glass front and back fitted into an aluminum frame. It also has HDR10 support which makes color sharp and punchy while its brightness adjusts perfectly well in any light. With bottom-firing speakers that get surprisingly loud, you’re in store for an immersive viewing experience perfect for streaming multimedia content.

As for performance, the Nokia 7.1 is powered by the more advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with the same 4GB of RAM. Navigation is most likely similar, acceptable with minor hiccups but it could be a little faster since it runs on Android One, a Google-designed software that promises a more fluid interface.

The Nokia 7.1 also has two cameras on the rear with Zeiss Optics technology and various applicable modes to take professional-looking photos. However, it still struggles in low light as our review notes. Its 3,060mAh battery will give you a day’s worth of power with medium-light use which is forgivable since it is also fast-charging with USB-C.

Get this flagship-like phone for just $210 instead of $350 when you order from Best Buy today.

