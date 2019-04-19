Digital Trends
Deals

Ultra Wideband is here, and you can use it with the 5G Moto Mod (and save $150)

Lucas Coll
By
Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod

The month of April saw the first big rollouts of the new fifth-generation (or 5G) ultra wideband cellular networks. So far, it’s gone live in three countries – Switzerland, South Korea, and the United States – although it’s only available in a few areas as of yet, with Verizon offering the service in Chicago and Minneapolis. (Verizon has more than 30 new cities planned for 5G network expansion in 2019 alone, and you can see a list of current coverage zones right here.)

Since it’s new technology, there aren’t many phones that are compatible with 5G out of the box right now. Motorola’s Moto Z3, however, is one of the few that is. Thanks to the 5G Moto Mod (which attaches directly to the back of the phone), Chicago and Minneapolis residents can take advantage of Verizon’s new 5G cellular service – with a juicy $150 discount for customers who are in the market for a new phone and want to get in on ultra wideband.

The Moto Mod system allows owners of Motorola Z-series phones to attach peripherals like expanded batteries, hi-res cameras, stereo speakers, game controllers, and more to the back of their devices, greatly expanding the phone’s capabilities. This makes the Moto Z3 an ideal candidate for 5G, with the 5G Moto Mod adding 5G connectivity to a phone that (like pretty much all mobiles right now) doesn’t come with it built-in. The Moto Z3 is a solid phone in its own right, especially at its midrange price of $480, and Moto Mods – particularly the new 5G Moto Mod – only make it even more attractive.

The Moto Z3 5G Moto Mod itself (without the phone) will cost $350 alone, but for a limited time, Verizon is offering a $150 discount with the purchase of a Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod bundle. This knocks the price of the 5G Moto Mod down to just $200, making it a great opportunity for people who live in current service areas to score a new phone and jump onto the 5G train. As an added bonus, new 5G customers with an Unlimited plan will also get their first three months of service for free.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, spring sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
under armour launches ua rush apparel ss19 w affiliate 700x395 nocopynocta
Health & Fitness

Under Armour launches UA Rush, athletic wear that recycles your energy

Under Armour's newest performance clothing line, UA Rush, is a beautiful combination of science and apparel design. It's a mineral-infused fabric designed to enhance the performance of the wearer by recycling the body's energy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
walmart air fryer easter week deals farberware royalty 3 2 quart oil less multifunctional black 1
Deals

Walmart offers big price cuts on air fryers from La Gourmet and Farberware

Walmart made deep price cuts on air fryers from La Gourmet, Farberware, and others. Air frying is faster, healthier, and easier to clean than traditional deep frying. You also can use most air fryers for baking, roasting, and grilling.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smartwatch deals apple watch lifestyle
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Walmart deal discount xbox one games Kingdom Hearts 3 Red Dead Redemption 2
Deals

Get Kingdom Hearts 3 at its lowest price yet during Walmart’s Xbox One sale

Walmart reduced the prices on some new and popular Xbox One games. Kingdom Hearts 3 is at its lowest price yet, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 get some stout discounts as well.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
instant pot duo mini amazon deal duo3qt
Deals

Amazon drops a killer Instant Pot deal, with prices under $60

Instant Pots are the popular kitchen device known for making cooking easier and faster. Thinking of finally getting yourself one? Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini. Prepare delicious meals this Easter Sunday with this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
Deals

Ditch the discs: The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is available for pre-order

Like it or not, discs seem to be going the way of the VHS tape. Digital gaming is quickly becoming the new norm even for consoles, and Microsoft’s new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is now available for pre-order with three free games…
Posted By Lucas Coll
moto g6 hands on 10
Deals

The excellent Moto G6 is just $99 from Google Fi for a limited time

Getting a cheap smartphone can be a great way to squeeze value out of your dollars. Motorola's Moto G-range has always been good value, but never better than this: Get the Moto G6 for just $99 from Google Fi.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tcl 4k roku smart tv deals 4
Deals

Walmart deal drops the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K Roku smart TV to just $338

Was last weekend's Game of Thrones streaming experience lacking? Look no further than this 55-inch TCL TV, which features built-in Roku functionality, and can be had at Walmart for just $338.
Posted By Parker Hall
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

Shark, Ecovacs, and Roomba robot vacuums get price cuts for spring

The weather's getting nice again, and we're all emerging from our winter-long hibernation. So it's time once again to also start on that spring cleaning you've been putting off. But who really wants to clean when you'd rather be outside? We…
Posted By Ed Oswald
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Deals

Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell's latest promotion will score you big savings on the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. The stylish XPS 13's discount is for $430, and only the rose gold model is on sale, while gamers who choose the Alienware 17 will save $860.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Anita George
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get price cuts up to $150 on Amazon

In the market for a new iPad? Now might be the time to buy -- Amazon has discounted a range of iPad models, including the 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, plus the standard iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon earth day used nintendo switch console pro controller games deal discount sales
Deals

Amazon sale knocks 20% off Nintendo Switch, Pro Controller, and games

A new wave of savings on gaming content is crashing down in celebration of Earth Day. Amazon is slashing prices up to 20% off for used Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories like the Switch Pro Controller.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.