The month of April saw the first big rollouts of the new fifth-generation (or 5G) ultra wideband cellular networks. So far, it’s gone live in three countries – Switzerland, South Korea, and the United States – although it’s only available in a few areas as of yet, with Verizon offering the service in Chicago and Minneapolis. (Verizon has more than 30 new cities planned for 5G network expansion in 2019 alone, and you can see a list of current coverage zones right here.)

Since it’s new technology, there aren’t many phones that are compatible with 5G out of the box right now. Motorola’s Moto Z3, however, is one of the few that is. Thanks to the 5G Moto Mod (which attaches directly to the back of the phone), Chicago and Minneapolis residents can take advantage of Verizon’s new 5G cellular service – with a juicy $150 discount for customers who are in the market for a new phone and want to get in on ultra wideband.

The Moto Mod system allows owners of Motorola Z-series phones to attach peripherals like expanded batteries, hi-res cameras, stereo speakers, game controllers, and more to the back of their devices, greatly expanding the phone’s capabilities. This makes the Moto Z3 an ideal candidate for 5G, with the 5G Moto Mod adding 5G connectivity to a phone that (like pretty much all mobiles right now) doesn’t come with it built-in. The Moto Z3 is a solid phone in its own right, especially at its midrange price of $480, and Moto Mods – particularly the new 5G Moto Mod – only make it even more attractive.

The Moto Z3 5G Moto Mod itself (without the phone) will cost $350 alone, but for a limited time, Verizon is offering a $150 discount with the purchase of a Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod bundle. This knocks the price of the 5G Moto Mod down to just $200, making it a great opportunity for people who live in current service areas to score a new phone and jump onto the 5G train. As an added bonus, new 5G customers with an Unlimited plan will also get their first three months of service for free.

