Is it time to buy a new phone? If you’d like to stick with or jump into the Android ecosystem while on a tight budget, you should take a look at Amazon’s phone deals, which currently include the 64GB edition of the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 at 38% off. You can purchase the smartphone for just $155, after a $95 discount to its sticker price of $250, but you’ll have to hurry because there’s no indication when this offer will end. Hesitating may cause you to miss out, so add the Motorola Moto G Power to your cart and check out now.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G Power 2021

The Motorola Moto G Power 2022 is part of Digital Trends’ best smartphones as the best cheap smartphone, but its predecessor, the Motorola Moto G Power 2021, remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for those who don’t mind going for an older model in exchange for bigger savings. Last year’s model is available from Amazon unlocked, so you have the freedom to choose your preferred carrier, and while it comes with Android 10 pre-installed, it can be updated to Android 11. Motorola’s stripped-back software experience shines in the Moto G Power 2021, as the reduced clutter results in a smartphone that’s responsive and easy to navigate.

If you like to take pictures, you’ll fall in love with the Motorola Moto G Power 2021’s 48MP triple-camera system, which will let you take amazing photos in any lighting condition. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch edge-to-edge display, a USB-C port at the bottom, and a headphone jack at the top. The Motor G Power 2021 can last up to three days on a single charge thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, and its water-repellent design will protect it from accidental spills and unexpected rain.

You don’t have to settle for a barebones Android smartphone if you don’t have much cash to spare, because you can purchase the 64GB version of the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 from Amazon for just $155. The retailer has slashed the device’s original price of $250 by $95, but we’re not sure how long the discount will last. If you need a new Android smartphone, you can’t go wrong with the Motorola Moto G Power 2021, so hurry up and take advantage of the offer before it disappears.

