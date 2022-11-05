 Skip to main content
This Motorola Android phone with a 6.5-inch screen is $50 at Walmart

John Alexander
By
The Moto G Pure has a water resistant nano coating.

If you’re tired of getting unexpected surcharges and bad service from your phone carrier, then Walmart has one of those phone deals that you just have to take a look at. What it is doing is pairing the Motorola Moto G Pure, which is on a special sale at only $50, with the Simple Mobile smartphone service. That’s $10 off the standard $60 price. Plus, with Simple Mobile, you can get phone and data service for as low as $25/month. Simple Mobile is considered one of the best MVNO’s, or mobile virtual network provider, which is a type of pay-as-you-go provider that still uses the same networks as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. In other words, this is a really great way to hold yourself over for a few months until you’re ready for the fancy new phone of your dreams.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G Pure

The Moto G Pure has a rear fingerprint sensor.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

With a deal like this, it is important to look at context. With this phone and the accompanying phone plan, you can possibly have the next two months of phone service covered for you for only $100. That’s buying a new phone and getting two months of service for a fraction of the price of an iPhone 14 Pro alone. This is a phone for the rest of us.

Does that mean the Motorola Moto G Pure is a bad phone? No, not at all. It has a rear-facing camera that is 13MP, which is nothing to sneeze at, and a full 6.5-inch screen with Max Vision HD+. And while it doesn’t have 5G, you probably weren’t expecting it, so the 4G should exceed all expectations. With cloud storage options available, the 32GB of memory should suit you just fine, especially if you’re following the guide for freeing up storage space on your Android. At the end of the day, when looking at a product like this, you’re bracing yourself to face low expectations. However, the Motorola Moto G Pure really exceeds all expectations when put in context.

To grab yourself a $60 phone for only $50, go to Walmart and pick this deal up now. We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, but we do know that if you’re struggling with phone bills and exhausted with traditional carriers, this could be your breath of fresh air.

