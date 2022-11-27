Black Friday may be behind us, but don’t fret — you didn’t miss out on all of the deals and promotions. That’s because Cyber Monday deals are starting to trickle out, and there are many fantastic offers, especially if you’re looking for some great Cyber Monday streaming deals. You see, traditionally, the best Cyber Monday TV deals feature discounts on hardware like TVs, and streaming devices, but the deals on beloved services — like Disney+ — are slim pickings. That’s not the case this year, as there are a ton of Cyber Monday streaming deals to choose from — so many, in fact, that you might get lost in the shuffle. To make things easier, we rounded up all of the best streaming deals for you, and you’ll find those wrapped neatly with a bow below.

Discovery+ (3 months) — $1 per month, was $5

At its normal price you’d be paying $5 per month for Discovery+, so for three months that would be $15 total. But, with the Cyber Monday deal that’s currently live, you can get your first three months for just $1 per month, which amounts to $3 for three months, and we probably don’t need to tell you that’s an amazing deal. Bear in mind, Discovery+ is about to go through a transformation as it combines with HBO Max, but for now, you’ll get plenty of top-notch content from a bevy of networks such as TLC, Animal Planet, A&E, History Channel, Lifetime, Travel Channel, HGTV, Food Network, and more.

Peacock TV (one year) — $1 per month, was $5

Normally, Peacock’s Premium plan is $5 a month, but with the current promotion, you can get it for just $1 per month for a whole year when you use coupon code SAVEBIG before checkout. The plan does include minor advertisements and you cannot download shows for offline viewing, so keep that in mind. Still, it’s a fantastic deal and saves you quite a bit long-term.

Hulu (one year) — $2 per month, was $8

Typically, when featuring Cyber Monday streaming deals, we recommend going for the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu all wrapped into one package. However, Hulu is running a great deal right now, at just $2 per month for the first year, compared to its standard $8 per month, so you’re getting 75% off. This is for the ad-supported plan but provides you access to Hulu’s amazing on-demand library, including exclusives like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Prey, and Hellraiser.

HBO Max (3 months) — $2 per month, was $10

You’re usually looking at at least $10 per month for an HBO Max subscription. However, if you sign up by November 28, you’ll get the ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for your first three months. HBO’s content includes a healthy dose of old and new, like The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Westworld, and movies such as The Batman, Barbarian, Moonfall, and so much more.

Disney+ — $8 per month

Disney+ is a funny inclusion in this instance because there’s not technically a Cyber Monday streaming deal for it, but the price for a standard subscription is scheduled to increase soon on December 8. The current plans will see a mashup, with the $8 tier reserved for the Basic plan that’s ad-supported, and the new $11 tier called Premium making a debut. Point is, now’s a great time to lock in the current $8 per month plan to save yourself some money.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K with Roku Voice Remote — $25, was $50

For $25, you can’t beat UHD 4K goodness with this Roku streaming stick and voice-enabled remote. The latter allows you to take advantage of voice search and controls, to cleverly call out what you want to watch. Long-range Wi-Fi means the device can be placed farther from the router or access point without sacrificing streaming quality, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ offer a sharp resolution with vivid colors. Grab this deal while it’s available!

Roku Ultra 4K with Roku Voice Remote Pro — $70, was $100

This Roku streaming set offers several “bests” all-around. You get the brand’s best voice-enabled remote, the brand’s best Wi-Fi connectivity yet, and 4K UHD media support. If you want to know how the rest of Roku’s devices stack up, you can always reference the best Roku devices guide. With Ultra’s remote, you can plug headphones right into it if you want a private listening experience, and since that remote is universal, you can use it with your TV and Roku system without juggling multiple. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported as well, if you were curious.

Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) with 32GB — $80, was $179

Apple TV probably needs no introduction, but as far as Cyber Monday streaming deals go, this offer sure does. You’re getting an awesome discount on Apple’s 2021 streaming device with access to Apple TV+ and exclusive content like See, Severance, For All Mankind, Little America, and many more. If you want a direct comparison between new and old models, check out our Apple TV 4K (2021) vs. Apple TV 4K (2022) guide. This little device supports 4K high-frame-rate content with Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience. The Siri remote has a touch-enabled clickpad for quick access to the assistant, and you can always call out commands to search, control playback, and more. This deal has been going in and out of stock at various places all weekend so scoop it up while you can!

