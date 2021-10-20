We’re obsessed with this Alexa-enabled Christmas tree

Shoppers usually take advantage of Black Friday deals to purchase presents that they will give out on Christmas, but it’s also the best time to purchase holiday decorations for your home. However, if you want to do some early shopping, you can already take advantage of certain Best Buy Black Friday deals, including the retailer’s offer for the 6.5-foot version of the Alexa-enabled Christmas tree by Mr. Christmas, bringing its price down to just $300 after a $100 discount to its original price of $400.

If you’re a huge fan of Christmas and you love tech, the Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled Christmas tree is the perfect addition to your living room for the holiday season. The Christmas tree uses Amazon’s Alexa connect chip, making it a Certified Works with Alexa product that you can add to your smart home network through the Alexa app. There’s nothing else to download — connect the Christmas tree to your Alexa app just like any other smart home device.

Once it’s online, you can ask Alexa to turn the Christmas tree’s lights on and off or select one of the 40 lighting functions that it offers using its energy-saving RGB LED lights. You can set the schedule for when the Christmas tree will turn on and off, so you won’t have to do it manually every day. It’s also easy to set up because of a built-in power pole, so there’s no need for extra plugs, and with its memory wire branches, it won’t be a hassle to shape your tree.

Families and friends shouldn’t hold back on celebrating Christmas, and the festivities will be grander when you have the Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled Christmas tree in your living room. The 6.5-foot version of the Christmas tree is available from Best Buy in an early Black Friday deal that slashes $100 off, lowering its price to just $300 from its original price of $400. There are other height options of 7.5 feet and 9 feet, too, if you want to purchase a bigger version. You shouldn’t wait until all its stocks are snapped up before finalizing your purchase, so if you want the Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled Christmas tree, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

